The Bryant-Jordan Foundation has released the list of senior student-athletes selected as recipients of the 2021 Bryant-Jordan Regional Scholar-Athlete and Student Achievement Awards, and two students from Jackson County are among the winners.
Scottsboro High School’s Cooper Atkins and Pisgah High School’s Kennedy Barron were named the Scholar-Athlete winners for Class 6A Region 8 and Class 2A Region 8 respectively.
A total of 56 seniors in the AHSAA were selected in each category from nominations submitted by member schools. Eight students, one from each district in each of the AHSAA’s 1A through 6A classifications, and four students in Class 7A will receive $3,000 scholarships for their selection.
The students will also be eligible for additional scholarships. The overall class winner will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship and the overall state winner will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship in each category. The recipients will be honored at the 36th annual banquet set for April 12 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel banquet hall beginning at 6 p.m.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards program, named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the AHSAA. It is supervised by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation’s Board of Directors and has been recognizing senior student-athletes annually since 1986 (Scholar-Athlete) and 1989 (Achievement Award).
Atkins and Barron have been standout athletes at their respective schools throughout their athletic careers.
Atkins, a cross country/track and field runner, has helped Scottsboro win state titles in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. He was also the 2019 Class 5A Individual cross country state champion. Atkins is committed to Auburn University.
Barron has helped Pisgah win four straight state basketball championships as well as two softball state titles. She will play college softball at Duke University.
