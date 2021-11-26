The Class 1A Skyline varsity boys basketball team ran its winning streak to four thanks to a win over a 4A team on Wednesday.
The Vikings rallied from a halftime deficit to post a 49-48 win over Cherokee County during the Geraldine Thanksgiving Tournament.
Skyline (5-2) trailed 19-11 after one quarter and 30-27 at halftime before taking a 42-41 lead after three quarters. The game went back and forth in the fourth quarter before taking the lead late on Weston Avans’ go-ahead free throw.
Avans finished with a game-high 24 points for the Vikings, who also got nine from Logan Evans, six from Will Avans and five each from Bryant Kennamer and Jayten Prince.
Landon Caldwell scored 13 points and Jackson Amos netted 10 for Cherokee County (2-1).
