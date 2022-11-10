The Scottsboro swim teams made the most of their final regular season meet.
The Wildcats finished second in the varsity boys division and fourth in the varsity girls division at the North Alabama High School Swim League’s Last Chance Meet Tuesday night in Boaz.
Scottsboro finished with 269 points in the varsity boys team standings, second only to Boaz (416) and in front of third-place Cullman (202), fourth-place Florence (197) and fifth-place ASCTE (192).
In the varsity girls division, Scottsboro was the top finishing Class 1A-5A team after totaling 226 points. The Wildcats finished behind meet winner Buckhorn (312), runner-up Cullman (299.5) and third-place Florence (250).
Scottsboro’s girls had one race winner — Paige Giles took first in the 100-yard Backstroke — along with three Top-5 finishes and 11 Top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, the SHS boys had one race winner — Arlen Parr won the 100-yard Breaststroke — along with eight Top-5 finishes and 14 Top-10 finishes.
Next up for Scottsboro is the AHSAA Class 1A-5A North Sectional at the Huntsville Aquatics Center Nov. 18-19.
Here are the results from Tuesday’s Last Chance Meet for Scottsboro swimmers:
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Paige Giles, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (2:04.89)
200-yard Freestyle
9. Alice Merck (2:25.78)
11. Lily Turlington (2:26.98)
14. Shelton Linville (2:30.39)
18. Audrey Frye (2:37.98)
20. Mackenzie. Hughes (2:52.61)
200-yard Individual Medley
8. Amelia Armour (2:36.54)
50-yard Freestyle
6. Noelle Lee (28.36)
12. Alice Merck (29.88)
13. Shelton Linville (30.01)
100-yard Fly
2. Paige Giles (1:03.10)
100-yard Freestyle
7. Noelle Lee (1:02.72)
11. Baylie Giles (1:08.75)
15. Vivien Hunnicutt (1:12.38)
18. Audrey Frye (1:14.11)
21. Breelynn Orgill (1:14.85)
33. Sadie Thompson (1:25.63)
500-yard Freestyle
12. Hughes Mackenzie (7:37.53)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
6. Noelle Lee, Alice Merck, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Paige Giles (1:55.46)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles (1:04.37)
10. Baylie Giles (1:18.02)
15. Vivien Hunnicutt (1:25.46)
100-yard Breaststroke
7. Lily Turlington (1:24.32)
11. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:30.86)
21. Sadie Thompson (1:47.30)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
6. Alice Merck, Baylie Giles, Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour (4:28.59)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Will Porch, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Craft Sanders (1:51.24)
200-yard Individual Medley
7. Will Porch (2:21.95)
9. Luke Armour (2:24.41)
50-yard Freestyle
3. Ben Bradford (23.98)
16. Tommy Bianca (27.45)
30. Balin Hunnicutt (30.39)
32. Troy Reichle (30.48)
100-yard Fly
5. Luke Armour (1:00.35)
100-yard Freestyle
3. Ben Bradford (53.26)
9. Ryder Linville (57.98)
13. Tommy Bianca (1:01.01)
35. Cole Haggard (1:13.68)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Luke Armour, Arlen Parr, Tommy Bianca, Ben Bradford (1:40.30)
100-yard Backstroke
4. Arlen Parr (1:01.97)
7. Craft Sanders (1:03.96)
13. Jacob Fanning (1:28.29)
14. Balin Hunnicutt (1:29.01)
16. Cole Haggard (1:30.88)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Arlen Parr (1:07.17)
6. Will Porch (1:15.38)
7. Ryder Linville (1:16.08)
22. Jacob Fanning (1:36.54)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Will Porch, Ryder Linville, Craft Sanders, Ben Bradford (3:47.58)
