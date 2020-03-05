This is a list of members of the Junior Beta Club at Scottsboro Junior High School and the events in which they competed.
Judd Black – State Secretary
Smith Bradford – Engineering
Anna Cardwell – Campaign Skit
Dylan Chastain – Marketing
Anna Claire Childress – Engineering, Campaign Skit
Anna Claire Crocker – Book Battle, Poetry
Ben Davis – Robotics
Karlee Dearhold – Portfolio, Marketing
Tyler Eakin – Robotics
Ethan Evetts – Social Studies Academic Test
Jamara Foy – Three D Design
Adela Francisco – Social Studies
Madeline Gifford – Service Learning Showcase
River Green – Stage Crew
Holland Griggs – Quiz Bowl
Emma Haddon – Marketing, Campaign Skit
Ella Rose Hancock – Reading
Will Harrington – Three D Design
Axl Hastings – Technology
John Carter Heikkinen – Recyclable Art
Marienne Heikkinen – Campaign Skit
Jasmine Hill – Book Battle, Reading
Alex Holder – Engineering, Campaign Skit
Jerrica Holt – Service Learning Showcase
Emma Johnson – Campaign Skit
Stephen Jones – Marketing
Cadence Key – Campaign Skit
Kennedy Key – Portfolio, Campaign Skit
Mcgee Kilgore – Painting
Joshua Laney – Math
Hope Leek – Science
Kiana Lenox – Color Photography
Eduardo Linares – Robotics
Tori Lynch – Campaign Skit
Landon Murphy – Robotics
John Hollis Myers – Drawing
Trip Nelson – Robotics
Bradyn Orgill – Robotics
Bryce Orgill – Stage Crew
Arlen Parr – Book Battle
Aracely Pascual Mendoza – Campaign Skit
Mary Claire Paulson – Portfolio
Caelyn Pearson – Campaign Skit
Meredith Pendergrass – Engineering
Hamilton Richardson – Math
Ethan Roberts – Three D Design
Jarret Scott – Three D Design
Elizabeth Sells – Campaign Skit
Anna Claire Shelton – Campaign Skit
Tyler Shelton – Robotics
Gwendolyn Sims – Campaign Skit
Jaycie Smith – Robotics
Elijah Sparks – Marketing, Campaign Skit
Ramie Staton – Campaign Skit
Thomas Stewart – Campaign Skit
Harrison Stone – Rapid Response
Luke Terrel – Three D Design
Maddalyn West – Engineering, Science
Kyle Wright - Robotics
