  This is a list of members of  the Junior Beta Club at Scottsboro Junior High School and the events in which they competed.

  Judd Black – State Secretary

  Smith Bradford – Engineering

  Anna Cardwell – Campaign Skit

  Dylan Chastain – Marketing

  Anna Claire Childress – Engineering, Campaign Skit

  Anna Claire Crocker – Book Battle, Poetry

  Ben Davis – Robotics

  Karlee Dearhold – Portfolio, Marketing

  Tyler Eakin – Robotics

  Ethan Evetts – Social Studies Academic Test

  Jamara Foy – Three D Design

  Adela Francisco – Social Studies

  Madeline Gifford – Service Learning Showcase

  River Green – Stage Crew

  Holland Griggs – Quiz Bowl

  Emma Haddon – Marketing, Campaign Skit

  Ella Rose Hancock – Reading

  Will Harrington – Three D Design

  Axl Hastings – Technology

  John Carter Heikkinen – Recyclable Art

  Marienne Heikkinen – Campaign Skit

  Jasmine Hill – Book Battle, Reading

  Alex Holder – Engineering, Campaign Skit

  Jerrica Holt – Service Learning Showcase

  Emma Johnson – Campaign Skit

  Stephen Jones – Marketing

  Cadence Key – Campaign Skit

  Kennedy Key – Portfolio, Campaign Skit

  Mcgee Kilgore – Painting

  Joshua Laney – Math

  Hope Leek – Science

  Kiana Lenox – Color Photography

  Eduardo Linares – Robotics

  Tori Lynch – Campaign Skit

  Landon Murphy – Robotics

  John Hollis Myers – Drawing

  Trip Nelson – Robotics

  Bradyn Orgill – Robotics

  Bryce Orgill – Stage Crew

  Arlen Parr – Book Battle

  Aracely Pascual Mendoza – Campaign Skit

  Mary Claire Paulson – Portfolio

  Caelyn Pearson – Campaign Skit

  Meredith Pendergrass – Engineering

  Hamilton Richardson – Math

  Ethan Roberts – Three D Design

  Jarret Scott – Three D Design

  Elizabeth Sells – Campaign Skit

  Anna Claire Shelton – Campaign Skit

  Tyler Shelton – Robotics

  Gwendolyn Sims – Campaign Skit

  Jaycie Smith – Robotics

  Elijah Sparks – Marketing, Campaign Skit

  Ramie Staton – Campaign Skit

  Thomas Stewart – Campaign Skit

  Harrison Stone – Rapid Response

  Luke Terrel – Three D Design

  Maddalyn West – Engineering, Science

  Kyle Wright - Robotics

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.