10 a.m. Dedication of the new Scottsboro Boys Mural. Speaker includes mural artist Don Howard, at 126 East Peachtree Street.
5 p.m. Holy Remembering, Holy Hope: An ecumenical service honoring the 90th anniversary of the Scottsboro Boys trial, sponsored by the Scottsboro Pastoral Council and hosted by St. Luke's Episcopal Church, located at 402 S. Scott Street.
Post-Covid Anniversary Commemoration will coincide with the reopening of the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, currently being remodeled. For more information about the Scottsboro Boys, see the April 2021 Special Scottsboro Boys edition of the Jackson County Chronicles. Copies available at City Hall and the Heritage Center.
