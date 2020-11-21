The Skyline girls basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to stay undefeated.
The Vikings rallied from a four-point halftime deficit before outscoring host Ider 20-9 in the fourth quarter to post a 69-56 win Friday night.
Skyline (4-0) trailed 14-12 after one quarter and 34-30 at halftime before taking a 49-47 lead after three quarters and icing the win in the final stanza.
Gracie Stucky scored a game-high 24 points for Skyline, including 18 in the second half. Gracie Rowell hit seven of the Vikings’ 11 3-pointers to finish with 21 points while Kenzie Manning and Blakely Stucky scored six points each and Brinlee Potts scored four.
Scoring leaders for Ider (2-1) were Makinley Traylor with 14, Savannah Seals with 13 and Alayna Chapman with 11.
Boys
Section 81, Orange Beach 40 — At Gulf Shores, the Lions opened the Battle of the Beach Tournament on Friday with a convincing win over the new Organge Beach High School.
Section (3-2) led 22-16 after one quarter before extending its lead to 50-28 at halftime and 68-37 after three quarters.
Logan Patterson scored a game-high 30 points for the Lions while Gabriel Hilley had 13, Kaden Bradford nine, Braden Arndt six, Dominik Blair five and Alex Guinn four.
Skyline 66, Ider 51 — At Ider, visiting Skyline outscored the Hornets 24-9 in the fourth quarter Friday night to remain undefeated.
Skyline (4-0) trailed 16-12 after one quarter and led 27-23 at halftime before the game went the fourth period tied 42-all.
Weston Avans scored 26 points and Jaylon Clements added 25 for Skyline, which also got eight from Matt Burton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.