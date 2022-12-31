Pisgah, North Sand Mountain and Section football players have been honored for their play in Class 2A Region 7 play this past season.
Region champion and state champion Fyffe, which defeated Pisgah in the Class 2A state semifinals, led the way in the region with three award winners (MVP Brodie Hicks, Offensive MVP Logan Anderson and Co-Defensive MVP Tucker Wilks), eight all-region selections and three honorable mentions see
Region runner-up Pisgah had one award winner, seven all-region selections and five honorable mention selections following a year in which the Eagles finished 11-3 and reached the state semifinals for the first time in 20 years.
Pisgah senior linebacker Caiden Hawkins was the Class 2A Region 7 Co-Defensive MVP with Fyffe’s Wilks. Hawkins, who was a second-team Class 2A all-state selection, finished the 2022 season with 149 tackles, including 107 solo tackles, with four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, two forced fumble and one pass break-up.
Other All-region selections for Pisgah were sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Luke Gilbert, junior quarterback Mason Holcomb, junior wide receiver/defensive back Jakob Kirby, sophomore running back Legion McCrary, junior offensive lineman/linebacker JD Martin, senior offensive lineman AJ Gant and offensive lineman/defensive lineman JJ Williams.
Gilbert, a first-team all-state selection as a wide receiver, caught 45 pass for 976 yards and 15 touchdowns. Gilbert, who also started two games at quarterback due to an injury to Holcomb, completed 22 of 41 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries. Defensively, Gilbert had 62 tackles (47 solo), seven of which were for a loss, a forced fumble, four pass break-ups and three interceptions.
Holcomb, who missed two games because of an injury, finished his third season as the Eagles starting quarterback completing 114 of 202 passes for 2,137 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries. Kirby finished with 39 receptions for 680 yards and eight touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown on offense while recording 69 tackles (46 solo), two for a loss, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups. McCrary rushed for 1,469 yards and 20 touchdowns on 190 carries while also catching 16 passes for 189 yards.
Martin, a second-team all-state offensive line selection, Gant and Williams played key roles on the Eagles’ offense line that helped Pisgah’s offense produce 5,465 total yards (390.4 yards per game), 3,051 rushing yards and 2,414 passing yards. Martin also finished with 70 tackles (39 solo), three of which were for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six quarterback pressures and two pass break-ups. Williams finished 46 tackles (21 solo), eight of which were for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recovers and five pass break-ups.
Honorable mention selections for Pisgah were offensive linemen/defensive linemen Clay Williams and Caleb Green, linebacker Jett Jeffery, defensive back Fox Tinker and defensive back/wide receiver Grant Smith.
Clay Williams posted 34 tackles (18 solo) with five tackles for a loss and two quarterback pressures while Green had 17 tackles (12 solo), two quarterback pressure and three pass break-ups. Jeffery finished with 81 tackles (48 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, one interception, two quarterback pressures and three pass break-ups while Tinker had 40 tackles (24 solo), three for a loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass break-ups. Smith had 61 tackles (44 solo), three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and one interception on defense while catching 18 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown on offense.
Meanwhile, NSM’s had five all-region selections and five honorable mention selections after finishing fourth in the region and reaching the state playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.
NSM’s all-region selections were senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Levi Pettijohn, junior running back/defensive back Kaden Moore, sophomore quarterback Landon Keller, senior linebacker Blake Blevins and senior wide receiver /defensive back Blake Hill.
Pettijohn recorded 72 tackles (40 solo), 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks, five quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles for NSM while Keller completed 94 of 192 passes for 1,312 yards and 20 touchdowns. Brown had 677 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries and 24 catches for 267 yards and five touchdowns on offense and 53 tackles (31 solo), four for a loss and three interceptions on defense while Blevins had 10 catches for 144 yards on offense and a team-high 107 tackles (72 solo) along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense. Hill had 20 catches for 220 yards on five touchdowns along with 50 tackles (31 solo) and an interception on defense.
NSM also had five honorable mention selections in senior wide receiver/defensive back Nyle Poore, junior defensive lineman Cruz Yates (30 tackles, four for a loss), senior defensive lineman Lucas Steele, senior running back/defensive back Kayden Gilley and junior running back/linebacker Hank Farmer.
Poore had 19 catches for 317 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and 24 tackles and an interception on defense, Yates had 30 tackles (23 solo) and four tackles for a loss and Steele had 40 tackles (24 solo) and nine tackles for a loss. Gilley ran for 317 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries on offense and had 44 tackles (23 solo), five tackles for a loss, five pass break-ups and two interceptions on defense. Farmer ran for 492 yards and five touchdowns and caught five passes for 96 yards and one touchdown on offense while recording 78 tackles (48 solo), two interceptions and forced fumble on defense.
Section had two all-region selections in senior quarterback/linebacker Jaylan McCarver and senior running back/linebacker Jr. Walker and four honorable mention selections in senior offensive/defensive lineman Jed Sparks, junior offensive/defensive linemen Dakota Pranger and Evan Hammon and senior running back Cameron Summerford.
McCarver took over at quarterback in Week 4 for the Lions and ran for 461 yards and 93 touchdowns while also passing for 123 yards and one score. McCarver also recorded 91 tackles on defense.
Walker ran for 802 yards and seven touchdowns on offense while recording 80 tackles and two fumble recoveries on defense. Summerford ran for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.