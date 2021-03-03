GAME:
2A Girls State Semifinal
SCORE:
St. Luke’s - 63 Pisgah - 72
QUOTES:
St. Luke’s Episcopal Wildcats
Coach Garreth Trawick
- [Opening Statement]
○ There’s the old saying, you either win or you learn. After being here for 3 straight years, we’ve still got learning to do. It’s supposed to hurt when you lose at this point, but not getting over the hump for 3 years in a row is still tough.
○ Whitney is the only senior on this team and is everything a coach could ask for. She is a true leader and has positioned herself to play at the next level. We’ve got a foundation because of her.
- [On the game and adjustments]
○ We came out better in the 2nd half. You know what Pisgah is capable of, but we were dug in a hole and had to play catch up.
○ These stats indicate that we fought right to the end. Some teams will give up and quit, but these girls had heart and a fight to get back into it.
- [On halftime message]
○ We knew what it was that was giving us fits. Their defense got us, but the stats show that we were right there after the first quarter.
○ At halftime, I think we cut it to 10, but we got shaky again in the 3rd before settling down.
- [On moving up to 2A]
○ The competition changed, but at the end of the day it’s still what we do regardless of the opponents. There is some due diligence on the coaching side, but our girls played well and accepted the challenge.
○ A lot of teams would have loved to be in this spot, but we’re glad to be here.
- [On the year]
○ I’m echoing other coaches, but with the pandemic, it's been a tough year. We were here last year, and two weeks later, the world shut down. We quarantined twice, so we lost 4 weeks plus some of our girls had other sports so we weren’t all together for a little bit.
- [On perspective]
○ What these girls do as people far outweighs what they do on the court.
○ My championship is at home with my kids and my wife is my MVP. The icing on the cake for me is investing in these athletes.
○ Whitney is about to go to the next level so we hope she can take what she’s learned in the halls of St. Luke’s and apply it there.
#30 Whitney Novak
- [On their postseason run]
○ We’ve worked hard to get to state the last three years and I hope they can make it to the finals next year.
- [On their second half]
○ I stepped my defense up and I focused more on my man. In the first half, I focused a lot on #23 and #5, which left my man open and allowed them to score more outside.
- [On getting back to state as a senior]
○ We’ve been doing this for three years now so it’s expected. The competition wasn’t much different either in 2A.
#32 Iamunique Bowie
- [On the road to get to Birmingham]
○ It means a lot we have been working hard and I plan to get here again next year.
- [On their 2nd half performance]
○ We made free throws and layups in the second half to help us cut the lead.
Pisgah Eagles
Coach Carey Ellison
- [Opening Statement]
○ It was the kind of game we expected. Extremely physical and we were able to hit big shots at the end.
- [On this season]
○ This one is, and has been, challenging. COVID has been challenging, and even the reclassification from 3A to 2A was tough. We had to play really good teams just to get here. People thought the drop down would be easy, but it hasn’t been.
○ We played well enough, but we’ve got more in the tank with this heavy schedule.
- [On the game]
○ I thought we just played good enough. We relaxed a little bit in the second half, got out of sorts, and never got on the same page. I think we had a lack of focus. Defense didn't have any sort of rhythm and we had poor spacing. Their pressure might’ve had something to do with that, but we just didn’t look good.
- [On the pressure surrounding this season]
○ I have been under a lot of pressure to be here. You can’t listen to people's opinions. It is pretty hard sometimes to keep motivated. I thought last week the doubt was big and we erased it with a win against Spring Garden.
○ We don't talk about going for 4 in a row, until now. I am pretty excited about it and to continue to make history.
#2 Kallie Tinker
- [On COVID]
○ The first of the year, Molly was really sick and we had to play a couple of games without her. I think we came together well and got to work without her.
- [On St. Luke’s]
○ I think we handled the pressure well but we could play better.
- [On going on early runs]
○ I knew someone needed to make a few shots to get the momentum, and I’m glad it was me. It felt good stepping up for my team like that.
- [On getting back to the finals]
○ A lot of people have been doubting us so we just want to prove them wrong.
#23 Molly Heard
- [On this year and getting back to the finals]
○ This is one of the hardest years I’ve ever played.
○ It's always a good feeling getting back to the finals, and it’d be really special to get a 4-peat.
- [On the game]
○ We played ok, not our best. We came out with the win so it’s all that matters.
○ They put a ton of more pressure on us during the second half which disrupted our flow.
