There will be a Walk to Defeat ALS on the square in Scottsboro on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. This is an event to raise money and spread awareness about ALS. The public is invited to participate.
At the present time, researchers continue searching for a cure for ALS.
It is a progressive disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.
Signs and symptoms of this disease vary greatly from person to person depending on which neurons are affected. It often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in a limb or slurred speech. Eventually, ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe.
ALS is most common in people between the ages of 40 and mid-60s. It is extremely rare in children. ALS is inherited in 5-10 percent of people.
For the rest, the cause is not known. Researchers continue to study possible causes with most theories centered on a complex interaction between genetic and environmental factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.