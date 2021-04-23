April 27, 2011. It’s one of those days that you hear someone say and your mind is taken back to that Wednesday. On this day 10 years ago, the lives of many Jackson and DeKalb County residents were changed forever. This is especially true for lifelong Pisgah resident, Peggy Lawhorn and her family.
Lawhorn’s day started like any other because she didn’t really think it would get bad.
“I woke up and took a shower and planned to leave for work around 6:00am. Richard(my husband) thought it was going to get really bad, so he finally convinced me to go to my dad’s house (down our driveway and across the street) because we live in a mobile home,” said Lawhorn.
Anytime there was a threat of bad weather, Lawhorn’s parents’ house was the usual safe place because there was a hallway that stretched the entire length of the home and could be closed off on both ends. “Usually us, my mom’s sister, and my sister, Kathy and her husband would go over to Mom and Dad’s if the weather was going to get bad,” she added.
Lawhorn’s sister, Kathy lived right next door to her parents. Lawhorn thought it was weird when they didn’t come over to get out of their mobile home.
“We thought they might of went to a friend’s house and they weren’t home,” she said.
The first tornado hit at about 7 a.m., leaving homes in the area severely damaged and many trees down. After the first tornado passed, they looked out the window and saw a large sheet of tin in the yard. Lawhorn’s husband and her dad went outside to see if it had come from the shed behind the house. As they were looking around, they saw a large oak tree that was between Lawhorn’s parents’ house and her sister, Kathy’s house had fallen. Looking past the tree, they saw that Kathy’s mobile home had been completely destroyed.
“It was awful. The mobile home had flipped upside down and the bottom frame was ripped off and wrapped around a tree,” said Lawhorn
Still with the impression that Kathy and her husband, Wayne weren’t home, they approached the mobile home. It was then that they heard Wayne yelling for help.
“Everything but the bottom frame was on top of them. The fans came out of the wall and everything. It was crushing them,” she said.
They didn’t know at the time, but Kathy was killed when the tornado hit their mobile home.
“They had a piano and it hit her in the head and killed her instantly, according to the coroner,” said Lawhorn.
They got Wayne out first and immediately called for an ambulance Lawhorn’s dad had to use a tractor to lift what was left of the mobile home up to be able to get Kathy out. Wayne was definitely shaken up, but no serious injuries.
“We had to use a car jack to be able to get the piano off of her,” said Lawhorn.
By the time the ambulance arrived, they were able to get Kathy out.
“A couple of girls that came with the ambulance put a white sheet over Kathy’s body<” she said. “ I had to touch her before they covered her up. I had to have that closure and know that she really was gone. “ A short time after, the coroner released Kathy’s body to be taken to Rainsville, where tornado victims were being held for a couple of days until they got things sorted out. On the following Saturday, the family laid Kathy to rest in the Friendship Baptist Church cemetery, just one county road over from where the family lived. The sound of chainsaws filled the air along with smoke as they said their final goodbyes at the graveside service.
After that horrific day, Lawhorn pushed her dad to get a storm shelter installed, which he did.
“After that day, we get paranoid when the wind blows it seems like,” said Lawhorn. “I guess you could say we have PTSD from it. That day will live with me for the rest of my life.
