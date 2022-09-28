The North Jackson football team has endured its share of close calls and tough moments from the first half of the 2022 regular season.
But the Chiefs enter the back half of their schedule in a position they wanted to be all along — in the playoff hunt.
“Our goals are still obtainable,” Hollis said, “getting in the playoffs and getting the highest seed possible. We are in position to make that happen. We’ve just go to make it happen.”
The quest for North Jackson (1-4, 1-2) to make that happens resumes with a Class 4A Region 7 matchup at New Hope Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the fifth all-time meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 4-0, including a 48-7 victory a year ago.
New Hope (3-2, 1-2) enters the matchup following a 48-47 non-region win over Decatur Heritage. The Indians also have wins over Sardis 14-6 and DAR 28-20 while suffering losses to Madison County 14-7 and Priceville 40-0. Tyler Johnson replaced Trey Sullivan as New Hope’s head coach and has changed to Indians from a triple-option offense to the spread formation.
North Jackson enters the contest following a 42-19 loss to defending Tennessee Class 1A state champion South Pittsburg, which scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a close game.
“If you just read the score, you don’t see how well our guys played,” Hollis said. “Our guys keep getting better each week, keep improving. They keep working extremely hard, keep playing extremely hard. We can’t focus on the past games. Learn from them and move on to the next one. This week’s game is the most important game because it’s the next game."
