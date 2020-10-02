Section junior swimmer Maggie Ella Robbins has a winning streak going in the pool.
Robbins won the 50-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Fly during the Guntersville Invitational last Saturday.
The meet was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 but was pushed back two days because of inclement weather.
Robbins, who won those same races during the Jackson/Marshall County Invitational on Sept. 17, easily swam to victory in each race.
Robbins won the 100-yard Fly with a time of 1:02.37, nearly seven seconds in front of runner-up Maddie Nunley (1:09.30) of Arab. Robbins won the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 25.04 seconds, nearly two seconds faster than the runner-up, Jayne Simmer (26.77 seconds) of Sparkman.
Thanks to Robbins’ wins, Section finished seventh in the varsity girls division’s 13-team field despite having just one swimmer.
“We had a great time at the Guntersville Wildcat Invitational,” said Section coach Kindra Robbins. “This meet was held outside so the water was a little chilly. Guntersville coaches and parents were very accommodating.”
Meanwhile, Section’s boys team swimmer Brayden Bell did not complete.
(0) comments
