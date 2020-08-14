High school football season is set to begin next week. Here is the current season schedule, which is subject to change:

 

Aug. 20

› Jamboree scrimmages:

NSM vs. Sand Rock, Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff

 

Aug. 21

Collinsville at Section

Ider at Woodville

› Jamboree scrimmages:

Pisgah at Southeastern

Scottsboro at St. Clair County

Pleasant Grove at North Jackson

 

Aug. 28

Woodville at NSM

Valley Head at Section

North Jackson at Whitwell (Tenn.)

Madison Academy at Scottsboro

Pisgah at Sand Rock

 

Sept. 4

Plainview at Pisgah

NSM at Ider

Scottsboro at Oxford

Tanner at Section

Woodville at Coosa Christian

North Jackson at Westminster Christian

 

Sept. 11

Section at NSM

Arab at Scottsboro

DAR at North Jackson 

Woodville at Valley Head

Falkville at Pisgah

 

Sept. 18

Scottsboro at Springville

Section at Ider

Pisgah at Whitesburg Christian

North Jackson at Madison Academy

Sumiton Christian at Woodville

NSM at Tanner

 

Sept. 25

Scottsboro at North Jackson

Pisgah at DAR

Cedar Bluff at NSM

Woodville at Decatur Heritage

Section does not play

 

Oct. 2

NSM at Pisgah

Fort Payne at Scottsboro

Madison County at North Jackson

Cedar Bluff at Woodville

Falkville at Section

 

Oct. 9

NSM at Fyffe

Pisgah at Ider

Oneonta at Scottsboro

North Jackson at Randolph

Whitesburg Christian at Section

Woodville does not play

 

Oct. 16

Section at Pisgah

Southside at Scottsboro

Woodville at Gaylesville

SJPII at North Jackson

Whitesburg Christian at NSM

 

Oct. 23

North Jackson at New Hope

Scottsboro at Pell City

Section at Hanceville

Falkville at NSM

Pisgah at Tanner

Appalachian at Woodville

 

Oct. 30

Section at Woodville

Fyffe at Scottsboro

Fort Payne at North Jackson

Sylvania at NSM

Douglas at Pisgah

