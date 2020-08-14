High school football season is set to begin next week. Here is the current season schedule, which is subject to change:
Aug. 20
› Jamboree scrimmages:
NSM vs. Sand Rock, Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff
Aug. 21
Collinsville at Section
Ider at Woodville
› Jamboree scrimmages:
Pisgah at Southeastern
Scottsboro at St. Clair County
Pleasant Grove at North Jackson
Aug. 28
Woodville at NSM
Valley Head at Section
North Jackson at Whitwell (Tenn.)
Madison Academy at Scottsboro
Pisgah at Sand Rock
Sept. 4
Plainview at Pisgah
NSM at Ider
Scottsboro at Oxford
Tanner at Section
Woodville at Coosa Christian
North Jackson at Westminster Christian
Sept. 11
Section at NSM
Arab at Scottsboro
DAR at North Jackson
Woodville at Valley Head
Falkville at Pisgah
Sept. 18
Scottsboro at Springville
Section at Ider
Pisgah at Whitesburg Christian
North Jackson at Madison Academy
Sumiton Christian at Woodville
NSM at Tanner
Sept. 25
Scottsboro at North Jackson
Pisgah at DAR
Cedar Bluff at NSM
Woodville at Decatur Heritage
Section does not play
Oct. 2
NSM at Pisgah
Fort Payne at Scottsboro
Madison County at North Jackson
Cedar Bluff at Woodville
Falkville at Section
Oct. 9
NSM at Fyffe
Pisgah at Ider
Oneonta at Scottsboro
North Jackson at Randolph
Whitesburg Christian at Section
Woodville does not play
Oct. 16
Section at Pisgah
Southside at Scottsboro
Woodville at Gaylesville
SJPII at North Jackson
Whitesburg Christian at NSM
Oct. 23
North Jackson at New Hope
Scottsboro at Pell City
Section at Hanceville
Falkville at NSM
Pisgah at Tanner
Appalachian at Woodville
Oct. 30
Section at Woodville
Fyffe at Scottsboro
Fort Payne at North Jackson
Sylvania at NSM
Douglas at Pisgah
