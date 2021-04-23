Ten years ago, an event occurred that shook an entire state. Lives were lost. Others lost their home. Streets were filled with debris. Once busy streets were completely flattened almost beyond recognition. It’s a day that will make any Alabamian shudder at just the thought of it. At that time, I was 12 years old and in seventh grade. I wasn’t directly affected by the tornado, but the destruction caused that day is still something I’ll not forget.
I woke up that day, checked my phone. 9:30 a.m. I go to tell my mom that we had overslept and that I need to go to school. She’s not here. I text her to ask what happened. No school today because of the bad weather. I get asked by my sister if I woke up during the storm too. What storm? About 5:30 a.m. a huge storm had hit Tuscaloosa, knocking out power for a lot of people that day.
My initial reaction to hearing of this day off was the same most kids would have been after hearing “no school”. I was happy about it. These bad weather things are never as bad as they’re made out to be anyways. It’ll just be a bad thunderstorm at worst and we get a free day for it. 12-year-old me was far too naïve.
The day was pretty normal. Sat around, watched TV, played video games, all-around good lazy day to that point. My parents got home then turned on the news to see the weather updates. A couple hours later, the sun seemingly went out. It shouldn’t have been this dark at this night. Two days before, I was in my mom’s office when a small tornado hit Tuscaloosa.
I’ll never forget how pitch black it looked outside at about 5:30 p.m. The sight from the mostly glass walls was intimidating. That fear was starting to come back. I could see my parents. Something big was clearly coming. They were serious. My parents got out these football helmets I got from Christmas the year before. They were game-worn Trent Richardson and Mark Ingram football helmets.
They obviously didn’t fit neither me nor my sister, but it was at least some protection. We sat in the hallway, curled up against the wall, waiting. Just waiting. If I moved, I was told to go back. I didn’t bother protesting, it was obvious now was not the time. The TV that night stayed on ABC 33/40. Meteorologist James Spann had his jacket off. That was his indicator that this was a serious situation. Suddenly, now I’m invested into this weather.
What’s going on? How bad is it? I see the tornado. It’s huge. Is it coming towards us? All these thoughts of fear started to fill my mind. The tornado is swirling through downtown Tuscaloosa. For a few moments, the tornado was the background to Bryant-Denny Stadium. We all thought the same thing.
Myself, my parents, people in the news studio. Is this tornado really going to hit the stadium? For some reason, that shot from the camera of this massive tornado lurking behind Bryant-Denny is always one of the images that has stuck with me. Maybe it’s because I know how huge Bryant-Denny is. It served as a scale for how large the tornado was. The tornado completely dwarfed it.
At this point, it didn’t seem that the tornado would reach Northport, the town just outside of Tuscaloosa where I lived. We could get out of those helmets and move around again.
I could go back to my room but I couldn’t get my eyes off the newscast. This tornado was just monstrous. We watched the entire live broadcast. Spann would wind up winning an award for his coverage of that day.
When we finally got back to school, there was only one conversation. “Did you see the tornado,” “what about the storm that morning, we lost our power from it,” “did anyone get hit?” Class might as well have not happened. We were clearly not there. Too much happened for us to go focus on Algebra. Something clearly bigger than this went on just outside. Our school began calling parents telling them about donations.
Some students had lost their house in the tornado and they told any parents who wanted to help out what all the families need that can be donated. Our athletic director gathered up the football team and any students who wanted to help to go out and assist in cleanup around the city. I wanted to go.
My mom said no. She had heard about people out there being attacked and was worried about my safety. I understand her reasoning but it’s something I still wish I could’ve done. Maybe I should’ve just sneaked on the bus or something. It just didn’t feel right to know that I was in a position to help and not do anything. A week after the tornado hit, Alberta City was opened back up. My mom took my sister and I down 15th Street, the area hit hardest by the tornado. The biggest thing I can remember is just how flat everything was. No buildings. No trees. Nothing but rubble. Hokkaido, our favorite Japanese restaurant was gone. Krispy Kreme was wiped out. The famous “Hot Now” sign was nowhere to be seen. My mom remarks how she can see the DCH Hospital from University Boulevard from 15th Street, something she’s never seen before. There were always trees or buildings sitting there blocking that view. They were gone now. DCH was sticking out as clear as the eye could see.
A representation of the destruction. Other people talked about seeing Coleman Coliseum from University Mall because almost all of the trees were gone. While I never really went down 15th Street often, the sight of fields of debris where houses and businesses should be was jaw dropping. Slowly, the recovery efforts moved forward.
Me being the big sports fan, football season couldn’t get here soon enough. I needed a distraction. I’m sure many others around Tuscaloosa felt the same. We needed football. We needed the Crimson Tide.
That season, every school around the town seemed to dedicate their seasons to tornado victims. They all had names and faces in mind that they knew were affected by the tornado. Most of all, the Crimson Tide delivered. Though it couldn’t change what had happened, for a few hours each Saturday in the Fall of 2011 in Tuscaloosa, things could be normal again.
