The Scottsboro varsity boys and girls tennis teams split their season openers with Madison County in Gurley on Tuesday.
The SHS boys prevailed 6-3, winning five of the six singles matches and one of the three doubles matches.
Kiki Nolasco won 6-3 at No. 2 singles for Scottsboro while Hudson Thomas won 6-0 at No. 3, Collin Sellenrick won 6-1 at No. 4, Dalton Booth won 6-4 at No. 5 and Levi Hambrick won 6-3 at No. 6. Booth and Kaylan Waldrop won 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro girls fell 5-4 after winning three singles matches and one doubles match.
Ashton Baker won 6-4 at No. 2 singles for Scottsboro while Lindsay Hall won 6-4 at No. 2 and Summer Miller won 6-3 at No. 5 singles. Miller and Alyssa Scuturo won 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Scottsboro won the junior varsity girls match 4-3. Mallie Earnest won 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Chloe Holder won 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Savannah Sellenrick won 6-0 at No. 4 singles while Holder and Sellenrick won 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
