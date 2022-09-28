The Pisgah football team suffered its first loss of the season last week.
But fortunately for the Eagles, only their pride was hurt in the 34-7 non-region setback to Class 3A Sylvania.
Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt wants the Eagles to learn from last week’s loss but not let it linger as Class 2A Region 7 play resumes.
“After the game I told them, ‘were still 4-1, that loss didn’t end our season.’ It’s a wake-up call,” he said. “I think our guys will respond like they’re supposed to.”
Pisgah (4-1, 3-0) returns to region play this week with a Homecoming matchup with Whitesburg Christian (3-2, 1-2) at Sam Kenimer Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the third meeting in a series Pisgah leads 2-0, having defeated Whitesburg Christian the previous two seasons.
Pisgah enters the second half of region play tied atop the region standings with No. 1-ranked Fyffe. Pisgah’s remaining region games are vs. Whitesburg Christian on Friday, Oct. 7 at North Sand Mountain, Oct. 14 vs. Fyffe at home and Oct. 21 at home against Section.
Fixing mistakes was Pruitt’s primary message heading into this week’s contest with Whitesburg Christian. The Eagles committed five turnovers and seven penalties — Pisgah had two touchdowns negated by penalties — while scoring a season-low seven points and allowing a season-high 34 points against Sylvania in Week 5.
“We’ve got to learn from it and get better to get to where we want to go,” said Pruitt, whose team has won eight consecutive region games dating back to last season. “It wasn’t one or two things, it was several things we’ve got clean up on both sides of the ball and we’ve got to put our guys in better positions to make plays.”
Whitesburg Christian, which began playing varsity football in 2020, opened its season with wins over Woodville, Victory Christian and Ider — the Warriors defeated Ider 25-18 to earn the program’s first ever region win — before suffering losses to Fyffe and NSM in its two games. The Warriors, who did not play last week, are averaging 26.6 points per game and have scored 25 or more points in four of their five games, the lone exception coming during a 49-6 loss to Fyffe.
“They’ve been explosive on offense,” Pruitt said. “They throw it around a lot. The quarterback, (Sam) Barnes, is a good thrower. We’ve got to contain them and limit the big plays they’ve been making.”
