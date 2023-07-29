The days of old-school two-a-days are gone in high school football, but so are the summers that teams are almost starting from scratch when practice officially begins.
Teams are permitted a great deal of Organized Training Activities such as 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s, linemen camps and joint practices with other teams throughout the summer, and the start of preseason practice just seems like the next step.
But for the coaches and players, the start of “official preseason practice” changes the tone for the teams.
“It feels different,” said North Sand Mountain head coach Keith Kirby. “Yeah we can go more in the summer now, but when you get to that first day when you know it’s for real, that we’re working toward the actual games and not just out here getting ready for the season, it feels different, no doubt.”
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell and North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. said they try to find that happy medium so that players are excited to get preseason practice going.
“The big thing is you want to prepare your kids but you don’t want to burn them out before the season even starts,” Hollis said. “We don’t want to get to fall camp and it seem like they’ve been doing this all summer. We do football stuff to train, but we still want them to have time to be kids in the summer, to go on vacations, to work. Once fall camp starts, it should be a different mindset — it’s go time.”
Said Bell, “We do less probably than other teams, but I don’t view it as doing less. We’re just being smart with what we do. I think you can overdo the summer. I don’t want our kids to be tired come October or November. But when (preseason practices starts), it still feels different to me even with what we can do in the summer. I think it feels that way to our kids, too.”
For two local head coaches, Woodville’s Joel Poole and Section’s Riley Edwards, Monday it is the start of their first seasons with their new teams.
“When it’s the first official day, the kids know it’s here, you can see that they can see that Friday nights are coming,” Edwards said.
To Edwards, Week 1 is all about continuing to get the Lions comfortable with their new schemes.
“The first week, it’s getting the kids comfortable with our base sets and plays,” he said. “Try not to throw too much at them too quick, but get them as comfortable as we can and we’ll expand the playbook. As you expand it, everything builds off that base package, so I want them real comfortable with that base.”
Poole said Woodville has enjoyed a productive summer with its OTAs and its strength and conditioning workouts, but added progress must continue with the start of preseason practice.
“It’s looked good this summer, but you don’t really know until you get out there and see what it looks like in practice every day,” Poole said. “I’m really excited to see how we do.”
The only team that won’t start practice Monday is Pisgah. The Eagles held spring practice, meaning they won’t be able to officially start until Aug. 7. Teams that didn’t hold spring practices are permitted to be preseason practice on Monday.
“I just like to have a spring and play that (spring jamboree) because I’ve got two months to figure out a solution instead of a week from the (fall) jamboree before you play (the season opener),” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt.
Teams play jamborees on Aug. 17 -18 while regular-season games being Aug. 24-25. Scottsboro visits Cherokee County and Section travels to Cedar Bluff for jamborees on Aug. 17. North Jackson hosts North Sand Mountain and Sylvania on Aug. 18 while Woodville travels to scrimmage Talladega County Central that same night. Pisgah visits Glencoe for a jamboree on Aug. 25.
The 2023 season for Jackson County teams start Aug. 25 with Scottsboro visiting Fort Payne, Woodville hosting Whitesburg Christian, NSM visiting Valley Head and Section visiting Decatur Heritage. North Jackson visits Scottsboro and Pisgah hosts Lexington in their respective season openers on Sept. 1.
