Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Ray Maxwell
Maxwell was an all-state fullback/linebacker and a Jackson County Player of the Year for the Pisgah High School football team from 1968-70 before going to become a three-year letterman for the University of Alabama for legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He became a starting offensive tackle for the Crimson Tide, which went 54-5 with five SEC titles and one national title during his time at Alabama. Maxwell was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural Class of 2014.
NUMBERS
46
Number of cross country and indoor and outdoor state championships Scottsboro won during hall of fame coach John Esslinger's career.
18
Number of region/area championships that the North Jackson football team has won since Bridgeport and Stevenson consolidated to form NJHS in 1988.
586
School-record number of points the 2016 Scottsboro football team scored.
DATES
9.29.1960
The Scottsboro football team built a three-touchdown lead at halftime en route to a 31-14 win over its rival from Marshall County. Scottsboro took a 6-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown run by Charles Dawson, who then threw touchdown passes of 27 and 29 yards to Larry Nevels for an 18-0 lead. Sammy Arnold and Wayne Treece added second-half touchdown runs for Scottsboro, which improved to 4-0. The Wildcats, coached by John Meadows, ultimately finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record.
1.16.2010
The Skyline boys basketball team posted a 95-88 win over host North Jackson. Skyline led 24-16, 42-38 and 65-54 at the quarter breaks. Jacob McLennan scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings (16-5). Travis Sisk closed with 20 points and five steals while Nick Talley had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Christian Treece posted 13 points and nine boards. Montel Hale finished with 23 points for North Jackson (7-13) while Sloan Garner added 18 points and nine rebounds. Zac Barnard chipped in 13 points while Jovani Taylor had 11 points and eight boards.
