A youthful Pisgah football team did not have the 2020 season it wanted, as growing pains and a key injury contributed to a 3-7 campaign and its first season without a postseason appearance in three years.
But the season’s disappointments didn’t linger into spring practice, said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, whose Eagles finished their 10-day spring with convincing jamboree victory over Woodville on May 13.
“We wanted to get the bad taste out of our mouth from last season,” Pruitt said. “You could see that we were stronger, that we’re older, more comfortable with what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re still young in a lot of spots, but they’ve got some experience now. We did a lot of good things. The (spring game), we played really well. We went out there to compete and we competed like we’re supposed to.”
The Eagles won the varsity half of the jamboree 42-0. A 40-yard pass from Mason Holcomb to Grant Smith set up Holcomb’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Fox Tinker and Legion McCrary’s two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead. Tinker then followed with touchdown runs of 8 and 26 yards, Holcomb threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to newcomer Jake Hendricks — Holcomb’s 35-yard pass to Rhyan Barrett set up that score — before Barrett and McCrary scored on touchdown runs of 50 and 73 yards respectively.
Holcomb had a two-point conversion pass to Smith and Luke Gilbert had a two-point conversion pass to Levi Arnold.
Pisgah’s defense forced two turnovers, a fumble recovery by J.D. Martin and an interception by Hendricks.
Pruitt said the Eagles have more players ready to contribute this coming season, allowing Pisgah to keep several players from having to start on both offense and defense and at the least limiting the number of plays they play on both sides of the football.
“We’ve been able to create some depth — some quality depth — and we’ve been able to save more guys and keep them fresher because they’re not having to start both ways,” Pruitt said.
Aiding the added depth are newcomers Hendricks — he is a senior who transferred from Fort Payne prior to the 2020-21 school year after his father, Lamar was named Pisgah head boys basketball coach — junior Caleb Greene and freshmen McCrary and Christian Raines.
“All of our contributors last year that could come back did,” Pruitt said, “and we’ve got some newcomers that are going to make an impact.”
Pisgah’s first taste of action in the fall comes when it hosts Southeastern in a fall jamboree on Aug. 20.
“We’re really excited going into the summer about the leaps and bounds we made,” Pruitt said. “The kids had a good spring and they’re working hard in the weight room. I’m just really excited about where we are.”
