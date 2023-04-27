Three outstanding students at Collins Intermediate School have been selected as the April Students of the Month. They are Morgan Gutridge, Maddie Rowell, and Finn Rice.
Morgan is the fourth grader chosen for the April honor. She is the daughter of Ryan and Darlene Gutridge. Her homeroom teacher is Lisa Overdear.
Maddie is the fifth grade student named for April. She is the daughter of Brody and Chelsea Osby and Justin and Haley Rowell. Lindsey Dill is her homeroom teacher.
Finn is the sixth grader selected for the April honor. He is the son of Lee and Ryan Rice. His homeroom teacher is Michelle Selvage.
Each month the teachers nominate a student from their class whom they believe deserves this recognition. Then one student per grade is selected for the recognition. Students are chosen who are leaders among their peers and have shown exemplary behavior in speech and action during the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.