Jackson County volleyball teams are set to begin the postseason.
The AHSAA High School Volleyball Area Tournaments begin next week at the site of regular-season area champions.
Area tournaments feature a single-elimination format and each match is a best-of-five match.
Area champions and runners-up advance to play in the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center’s North Hall in Huntsville Oct. 19-21.
Here are the area tournament schedules for Jackson County teams:
CLASS 1A AREA 15
Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Athens Bible
Semifinals
› Athens Bible vs. Valley Head, noon
› Woodville vs. Oakwood, 1:15 p.m.
Championship
› Athens Bible/Valley Head winner vs. Woodville/Oakwood winner, 3:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A AREA 16
Thursday, Oct. 13 at Fyffe
Semifinals
› Pisgah vs. Fyffe, 2:30 p.m.
› NSM vs. Ider, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
› NSM/Ider winners vs. Pisgah/Fyffe winner, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A AREA 16
Thursday, Oct. 13 at Madison County (Gurley)
Quarterfinals
› North Jackson vs. Randolph, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
› Madison County vs. North Jackson/Randolph winner, 4:30 p.m.
› New Hope vs. DAR, 6 p.m.
Championship
› North Jackson/Madison County/Randolph winner vs. New Hope/DAR winner, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A AREA 14
Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Arab
Semifinals
› Guntersville vs. Fairview, 3:30 p.m.
› Scottsboro vs. Arab, 5 p.m.
Championship
› Scottsboro/Arab winner vs. Guntersville/Fairview winner, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.