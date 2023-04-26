Jackson County will crown its 2023 high school softball county champion this weekend.
The 2022 Jackson County Softball Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the North Jackson softball field at Stevenson Park.
The double-elimination tournament gets underway Friday with winners bracket quarterfinal and semifinal games before concluding Saturday with three elimination bracket games, the winners bracket final, the elimination bracket final and championship round.
Play begins Friday at 2 p.m. with third-seeded Skyline playing sixth-seeded Woodville, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded North Jackson at 6:30 p.m. In the other quarterfinal matchup Friday, fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain plays fifth-seeded Section at 3:30 p.m. with the winner playing second-seeded Pisgah at 5 p.m.
The Skyline-Woodville loser plays the North Jackson/NSM-Section winners bracket semifinal game loser in an elimination game Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. while NSM-Section loser plays the Pisgah/Skyline-Woodville winners bracket semifinal game in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
The winners of those elimination games then play at 12:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the losers bracket final against the loser of the winners bracket final, which will be played at 2 p.m. The championship round begins at 5 p.m. with the “If Necessary” Game slated to follow.
North Jackson is the defending champion, winning the county title for the first time last season. Prior to North Jackson’s championship a season ago, Pisgah had won every tournament championship since the fast pitch version of the tournament began in 2006.
The Jackson County Tournament was not played in 2011 because of the April 27 tornadoes and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
