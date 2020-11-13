The Hollywood Middle School girls basketball team fended off Macedonia to stay undefeated on the season.
Hollywood outscored the Warriors 13-6 in the fourth quarter to post a 32-25 win Thursday night at Macedonia. The game was tied 6-all after one quarter before Macedonia took a 12-11 halftime lead. The game was tied 19-all entering the fourth quarter.
Calena Coffey scored a game-high 24 points for Hollywood. Julianna Varner scored seven points for Macedonia while Ava Beam and Zella Johnson netted six each.
Scottsboro 41, Susan Moore 36 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls basketball team edged Susan Moore at the Supreme Courts Classic Thursday.
Scottsboro led 12-10 after one quarter but trailed 21-20 at halftime before moving back in front 36-28 after three quarters.
Tatum Shelton scored 13 points for the Wildcats while Lydia Bell had eight, Grace White seven, Tess Griggs six, Abigail Shelton four and Ella White three.
Scottsboro 47, Cullman 25 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team rolled past Cullman at the Supreme Courts Tournament.
Scottsboro led 12-6, 23-8 and 37-14 at the quarter breaks.
Bree Sexton scored 16 points and Austin McNeece netted 14 for the Wildcats while Madison Allen had five and Allyson Johnson had three.
Hollywood 64, Bryant 4 — At Hollywood, the Hawks remained undefeated with a win over Bryant on Tuesday.
Patience Daniels led the Hawks with 23 points.
“She lost everything she had in a house fire on Friday morning, I am so proud of her attitude in how she has handled the situation,” said Hollywood coach Michael Wilborn. “She is a great kid and has taught me many lessons in handling adversity. She is one of those kids that you can't help but love.”
Makenna Wilborn pitched in 16 points and seven assists while Calena Coffey added 15 points.
Boys
Scottsboro 67, Geraldine 27 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro eighth-grade boys basketball team cruised to a win over Geraldine at the Supreme Courts Classic on.
Scottsboro led 19-6, 37-21 and 55-24 at the quarter breaks.
Jarret Scott scored 16 points for the Wildcats and Jake Jones and Evan Petriske netted 11 each while Luke Barber had seven, Tyler Shelton six and Trip Nelson five.
Rosalie 58, Bryant 45 — At Bryant, Rosalie outscored the Bulldogs 22-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the win Thursday. The Tigers led 11-6, 22-18 and 36-35 at the quarter breaks before pulling away.
Legion McCrary scored 34 points for Rosalie while Kristian Raines had 11 points and Levi Horton had eight. Kolsen Farmer scored 20 points for Bryant.
Hollywood 56, Macedonia 28 — At Macedonia, the Hawks built a double-digit halftime lead and put the game away with a big third quarter en route to the win Thursday.
Hollywood led 12-8 after one quarter and 25-15 at halftime before carrying a 46-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
Erik Rayburn led three Hawks with 23 points while Dimitri Patides had 20 and Braeden Smith had 11. Tyler Green, Carson Hancock and Devon Wu scored six points each for Macedonia.
Scottsboro 46, Fairview 40 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys basketball team rallied past Fairview in the Supreme Courts Classic on Thursday.
Scottsboro trailed 26-25 at halftime and 33-20 after three quarters before outscoring the Aggies 16-7 during the fourth quarter.
Cooper Harding scored 14 points and Antonio Brocks netted 10 for Scottsboro while Jacobi Edmondson and Cohen Thompson scored eight points each.
Bryant 41, Hollywood 38 — At Hollywood, visiting Bryant rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Hawks Tuesday night.
Bryant trailed 9-2, 14-12 and 29-26 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the Hawks 15-9 in the fourth quarter.
Mikey Poss led Bryant with 13 points and Kolson Farmer netted 11 for Bryant. Dimitri Patides scored 15 points and Eric Rayburn added 13 for Hollywood.
Albertville 21, Scottsboro 17 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys fell in a low scoring battle with Albertville on Monday.
Scottsboro led 7-2 after one quarter but trailed 9-7 at halftime and 17-10 after three quarters.
Jacobi Edmondson led Scottsboro with six points while Cohen Thompson netted five.
