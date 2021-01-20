The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control voted Wednesday to finalize numerous postseason format changes for high school basketball, indoor track and field and wrestling.
The changes were made because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Winter Sports playoff modifications were necessitated by the current health and safety regulations that restrict venue attendance to no more than 20% of capacity. As with Fall Sports Championships, GoFan’s digital ticketing plan will manage the ticket limitations at each venue and will require tickets to playoff events to be purchased digitally.
The Central Board also passed the AHSAA’s “Best Practices” for spring sports.
The AHSAA made wide-ranging changes to the high school basketball postseason format.
Typically area tournaments were hosted entirely at the team that won the regular-season area championship. But this season, the higher-seeded team host area tournament games all the way through the finals.
Also, regional semifinals games will essentially becoming a second sub-regional game and be played on high school campuses rather than at regional sites. The host schools for the second-round sub-regional game/regional semifinal games will be bases on travel. If travel is the same for both teams, the AHSAA “will go to the printed bracket and the host team on the top of the bracket will host this game.”
Regional finals will be played at the original regional sites.
An extended AHAA State Basketball Tournament will run from Feb. 26-March 6 and will be played at two sites in Birmingham. Class 6A and 7A tournament games will be played UAB while Class 1A-5A tournament games will be played at the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena.
Here are the basketball postseason dates:
Feb. 8
› Five-team area tournament quarterfinals
Feb. 9
› Girls Area Tournament semifinals
Feb. 10
› Boys Area Tournament semifinals
Feb. 12
› Girls Area Tournament finals
Feb. 13
› Boys Area Tournament finals
Feb. 15
› Class 1A-6A Girls Sub-regionals No. 1
Feb. 16
› Class 1A-6A Boys Sub-regionals No. 1
Feb. 18
› Class 1A-6A Girls Sub-regionals No. 2/Regional semifinals
Feb. 19
› Class 1A-6A Boys Sub-regionals No. 2/Regional semifinals
Feb. 22
› Class 4A Girls, Boys Regional finals
› Class 5A Girls, Boys Regional finals
Feb. 23
› Class 6A Girls, Boys Regional finals
› Class 3A Girls, Boys Regional finals
Feb. 24
› Class 7A Girls, Boys Regional finals
› Class 1A Girls, Boys Regional finals
Feb. 25
› Class 2A Girls, Boys Regional finals
Feb. 26
› Class 4A Girls, Boys State semifinals
Feb. 27
› Class 5A Girls, Boys State semifinals
March 1
› Class 6A Girls, Boys State semifinals
› Class 3A Girls, Boys State semifinals
March 2
› Class 7A Girls, Boys State semifinals
› Class 1A Girls, Boys State semifinals
March 3
› Class 6A Girls, Boys State semifinals
› Class 3A Girls, Boys State semifinals
March 4
› Class 4A Girls, Boys State semifinals
› Class 5A Girls, Boys State semifinals
March 5
› Class 3A Girls, Boys State semifinals
› Class 1A Girls, Boys State semifinals
March 6
› Class 2A Girls, Boys State semifinals
Indoor Track and Field – The AHSAA has altered the 2021 State Indoor Track and Field Championships meet schedule. Instead of a two-day meet, each division now to compete in one six-hour meet:
Feb. 5
Class 1A-3A, 8 a.m-2 p.m.
Class 4A-5A, 3-9 p.m.
Feb. 6
Class 6A, 8 a.m-2 p.m.
Class 7A, 3-9 p.m.
Wrestling — There will be no wrestling super regionals with the brackets for the AHSAA Wrestling State Championships weight class divisions for each classification/division set by seeding.
State tournaments to be held at three different sites:
Feb. 12-13
› Class 1A-4A State Tournament
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
› Class 7A State Tournament
Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham
Feb. 18-20
› Class 5A-6A State Tournament
Von Braun Center, Huntsville
