Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Sam Hambrick
The Hollytee native and Paint Rock Valley High School graduate Hambrick joined the boys basketball coaching staff at Scottsboro in 1957 and worked alongside Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame coach Q.K. “Dusty” Carter. He also worked with Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame coach Paul Cooley and other SHS varsity head coaches. Hambrick was the head coach of Scottsboro’s junior varsity, freshman and junior high teams at points in his career, amassing a record of 538-125. His teams were the Junior High Region Champions seven times and were runners-up four times. Hambrick also served as the head coach of the Scottsboro girls varsity program for one year. The gym at Scottsboro High School is named “Hambrick Hall” in his honor. Hambrick, who died in 2011, was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
NUMBERS
323
Rushing yards for Josh Beam on 27 carries (five touchdowns) during the Skyline football team's 71-18 win over Woodville in 2009.
16
Hitting streak for Scottsboro junior baseball player Ethan Wininger during the 2020 season, the fourth longest streak in program history.
DATES
2.15.1980
The Pisgah girls basketball team avenged a loss in the Jackson County Tournament finals by defeating Bridgeport 69-57 to win the Class 2A Area 15 championship. Pisgah led 19-17, 34-32 and 52-44 at the quarter breaks. Five Pisgah players scored in double figures, led by Sonya Gant and Lisa Harper scoring 16 points each while Pam Hicks scored 12 and Sandy Mayes and Robin Gant pitched in 10 each. Lynn Smith scored 25 points and Debbie Maples netted 17 for Bridgeport.
5.12.2010
Six Scottsboro track and field athletes finished in the Top 50 at the AHSAA Decathlon, led by Auburn signee Jager Livingston’s third-place finish in the field of 77 competitors. Spencer Neeley finished 10th while Zane Dutton was 17th, Ryan Smith 18th, Daniel Smith 29th and Cooper Jarnigan 47th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.