Following Pisgah’s state semifinal loss Friday night, head coach Luke Pruitt stood at midfield fighting back tears.
Those weren’t tears of sadness, rather of appreciation.
“Proud of our kids and proud of our coaches,” Pruitt said. “These kids, they fought through when it wasn’t popular to play football at Pisgah. These coaches came to Pisgah when it wasn’t popular to come to Pisgah. They all did it because they love Pisgah.”
What Pisgah did was put together its best season in two decades, but the dream season ended in the state semifinals against Alabama’s current most dominant program.
No. 1-ranked Fyffe built a 21-point halftime lead and downed No. 8 Pisgah 41-14 in the Class 2A State Semifinals Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium in Fyffe.
Fyffe (14-0), which has won 124 of its last 129 games dating back to 2014, advanced to play No. 6 B.B. Comer in the AHSAA Super 7’s Class 2A State Championship Game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Dec. 2.
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished 11-3 after reaching the state semifinals for the third time in school history and the first time since 2002.
“Our kids did something special. This is the standard now,” Pruitt said. “We want to be back here and beyond.”
It was the second game between the Class 2A Region 7 rivals. Fyffe won the first meeting 40-6 at Pisgah on Oct. 14.
“I don’t like playing teams twice, and just because you beat somebody one time don’t mean you’re going to beat them again” said Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield. “Mighty proud of our kids. We came in and played hard and physical, Pisgah did too. Pisgah had a great year, and as time goes by, I know they’ll appreciate that.”
The run-oriented Red Devils went to the air to score the game’s first points with 2:56 left in the first quarter on Blake Dobbins’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Machen.
Fyffe made a rare mistake after forcing a punt, muffing the punt that was recovered by Pisgah’s Jakob Kirby. Pisgah could not take advantage of the turnover, however, and the Red Devil offense moved methodically down the field on its next possession on the way to Brodie Hicks’s 3-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
Pisgah answered quickly however, as quarterback Mason Holcomb completed passes of 9 and 12 yards to McCrary and Luke Gilbert to get the Eagles close to midfield before Gilbert took Holcomb’s screen pass 48 yards to the end zone to cut the Fyffe lead to 13-6.
But Fyffe used a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dobbins to Evan Chandler and Logan Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run to carry a 27-6 lead in to halftime — the same halftime score as the teams’ first meeting — before touchdown runs of 4 yards from Brodie Hicks and 32 yards from Ryder Gipson gave the Red Devils a 41-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Pisgah put together one more scoring drive, as Holcomb completed seven passes on the drive to four different receivers. Holcomb’s 32-yard completion to Gilbert put the Eagles on the Fyffe 6-yard line, and Holcomb found Gilbert in the end zone on the next play. Gilbert then took the snap on the two-point conversion attempt and found Grant Smith over the middle of the end zone to close the scoring.
Holcomb completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Gilbert hauled in 11 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Fyffe’s defense held Pisgah to zero rushing yards on 16 carries.
“We knew we’d have a hard time running the ball on them,” Pruitt said. “We tried to run the ball on them. But they fly to the football so well. That’s why they’ve won so many state championships. Hats off to coach (Benefield) and them. It’s remarkable what they’ve done.”
Fyffe, winner of five state championships since 2014, advanced to the state finals for the seventh time in the past nine seasons.
Hicks carried the ball 22 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils. Anderson added a touchdown on 58 yards before he left the game with an injury in the third quarter. Dobbins was 4-of-5 passing for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
In his fifth season at Pisgah, Pruitt has seen the program go from a combined 11-21 record in his first three seasons as head coach to 18-7 the past two seasons with one region championship, two playoff appearances and a state semifinal appearance.
“Indebted so much to this bunch and these seniors for getting us here and raising the bar,” Pruitt said. “Hopefully our kids realize now we belong.”
