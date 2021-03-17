Sheila Gail Guthrie Salters, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jimmy Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow at Gant Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sheila is survived by her son, Charles Miller Jr. “Charlie” (Susan Wright); brothers, Wayne (Barbara) Guthrie, Donald Guthrie, James (Diane) Guthrie and Joey (Candi) Ward; sister, Dianne (David) Hollingsworth and special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Salters; brothers, Houston “Huey” Guthrie and Tommy D. Guthrie; father, Jamie Bill Guthrie and mother, Mary Frances Ward.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
