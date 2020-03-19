When or if 2020 AHSAA high school spring sports resume following the statewide closure of schools related to COVID-19 (coronavirus), teams could be scrambling to work in area games in softball.
But that won't be a problem for the Skyline.
The No. 7-ranked Vikings swept Woodville 14-2 and 15-1 last Saturday — three days before high school sports in Jackson County were halted —to capture the regular-season title in the two-team Class 1A Area 14.
If play resumes under the normal format, Skyline (4-4, 2-0) would host Woodville again in a best-of-three Class 1A Area 14 Tournament in late April or early May.
Skyline had plenty of production at the plate. Ella Dean went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Vikings, who got a double, a walk and a run scored from Brinlee Potts, a triple and run scored from Dacey Allen, a single and a two runs scored from Audra Bellomy and Aidan Bellomy, a double and run scored from Blakely Stucky, a double from Summer Johnson, a single and a run scored from Kadence Warren and two walks and a run scored from Gracie Stucky. Jayla Ross was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs while Kaina King scored two runs.
Dacey Allen pitched three perfect innings to get the win in the circle. She struck out four. Olivia Treece recorded six strikeouts while pitching the final two innings.
Jessica Johnston singled and scored a run for Woodville (1-4, 0-2) while Karlee Hutchens walked and scored a run.
In Game 2, Olivia Treece got the win in the circle for Skyline while also doubling and scoring three runs.
Dean tripled, singled, walked twice and scored two runs and Gracie Stucky tripled, walked and scored three runs while Blakely Stucky singled, doubled and scored a run. Aidan Bellomy tripled and scored a run, Potts doubled and scored a run and King singled and scored a run while Sage Lewis doubled and Carley Knight singled. Ross was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs, Johnston walked and scored a run, Heather Trembly was hit by a pitch and scored a run while Sarah Manning and Trinity Skipper both walked.
Leanna Robertson and Lizzie Torres both singled for Woodville while Hutchens and Michaela Jones both drew a walk. Hutchens scored the Panthers’ run.
Pisgah wins one in Hazel Green Invitational — Class 3A No. 2-ranked Pisgah (5-6) posted a 1-2 record in the Hazel Green Invitational last weekend.
The Eagles lost their tournament opened to Hazel Green 12-6. Lila Kate Wheeler finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Pisgah while Hannah Duncan and Jaden Burgess both went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Kennedy Barron was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Madeline Flammia singled.
Pisgah then defeated Coffee County (Tennessee) 5-1. The Eagles trailed 1-0 until posting a five-run fifth inning. Briley Worley and Flammia singled and Chloe Womack was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Worley scored to tie the game on Wheeler’s RBI groundout. Flammia scored the go-ahead run when Bella Bobo reached on a Coffee County error. Barron and Molly Heard added RBI singles in the inning. Barron finished with two singles, a walk and one RBI for Pisgah while Worley also singled twice. Leigha Kirby pitched all four innings — the game was played under a time limit — and struck out three to get the win in the circle.
The Eagles closed the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Ardmore. Madeline Flammia homered for Pisgah while Jaden Burgess went 2-for-2 and Barron and Duncan both singled.
Scottsboro drops three in Hazel Green Invitational — Scottsboro (5-10) went 0-3, falling to two Class 6A schools and one 7A, during the Hazel Green Invitational last weekend.
Scottsboro (5-10) fell to Class 7A No. 6-ranked Bob Jones 4-2 in the tournament opener. The Wildcats got both of their runs on Audrey Holland’s two-run single in the third inning. Lexie Bennett and Alyssa Smart singled for Scottsboro while Anna Stuart Dawson and Haylen Miles both scored a run.
Scottsboro nearly rallied from a 6-0 deficit before falling to 6A Athens. Madison Holland went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats while Smart and Keiona Doss both doubled and Audrey Holland tripled, walked and scored a run. Ella Lee walked and scored a run and Miles scored one run.
The Wildcats closed the tournament with a 6-2 loss to 6A No. 4 Hartselle. Audrey Holland went 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run home run. Madison Holland singled, Bennett walked and Miles scored a run.
