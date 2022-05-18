Sera Laney
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who is an athlete and honor student is this week’s outstanding youth. Sera Laney is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Sera has maintained an All A average throughout high school. Each semester she has received the gold card at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program.
This top student is a member of the National Honor Society. She serves as parliamentarian of that group.
Sera is a member of the Cross Country Team and the Varsity Soccer Team. She has served as captain of the soccer team. She was presented the Soccer Practice Award in 2019 and the Soccer Coaches Whistle in 2021.
Literature is Sera’s favorite school subject.
“There is often more than one answer,” she says about literature.
In addition to her involvement in athletics and keeping up her academics, Sera also has a part-time job at the Scottsboro Rec Com.
When she has free time, Sera enjoys hanging out with her friends.
Sera will graduate this month from Scottsboro High School, but that does not end her academic career. She will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall.
This young lady attends the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She frequently speaks in church. She also helps lead Vacation Bible School and is involved with other church programs.
Sera has one cat named Taffy who is very blind. She fosters and rescues kittens through God’s Feral Felines in Arab.
The daughter of Patrick and Leigh Ann Laney, Sera has a younger brother, Josh, who is a freshman at Scottsboro High School.
Her grandparents are Ken and Susan Laney and Archie Jordan.
