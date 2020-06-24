Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Marshan Jolley
Jolley, a 1979 graduate of Stevenson High School, starred in both football and basketball for the Panthers. He played split end/flanker for Stevenson’s 1977 Class 2A state championship football team and was named All-Jackson County and Jackson County MVP. He was a Class 2A all-state selection his senior season in 1978 and received a football scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University, where he led the team in receiving during the 1981 and 1983 seasons and tied for the team lead in receiving in 1982. He was an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in 1983 and a New York Times Division I-AA All-American honorable mention as well has earning several MTSU Dean’s list and academic honors.
NUMBERS
6
Number of local girls basketball programs that have played in State Final Four in Birmingham since the AHSAA current format began in 1994: Pisgah (13 times), NSM (three times) Section (three times), Skyline (twice), North Jackson (once), Scottsboro (once) and Woodville (once).
1.08
E.R.A. for Scottsboro softball pitcher Emily Glover (39-7) in 2013 when she was ASWA Class 5A Player of the Year.
DATES
11.1.1968
The Scottsboro football team scored all of its points in the fourth quarter to post a shutout victory over rival Fort Payne. Teddy Michaels had a 1-yard touchdown run and Pat Presley hit the first of two PATs to give Scottsboro a 7-0 lead. An interception by Larry Rounsavall set up Michaels’ 45-yard touchdown run, and Scottsboro closed the scoring on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Paul Holland to John Williams.
2.28.2006
Top-ranked Section varsity boys basketball team defeated No. 3 and two-time defending state champion J.F. Shields 69-51 to advance to the Class 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Game. Stormy Stevens paced the Lions with 21 points and eight rebounds and James Whitehead totaled 17 points, seven assists and five steals while Jeremy Paschal had 13 points and two steals.
