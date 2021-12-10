David Wayne Morris, 67 of Woodville, passed away on Nov. 28, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
Davis was retired after many years as a bread delivery driver for Colonial Bakery. He was a big baseball fan and player in his high school days back in Illinois. David was also a fan of NASCAR racing and loved playing his guitar.
David is survived by his son, Zachary Morris; grandson, Evan Hinton and his sister, Diane Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Morris.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 12 noon, at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. The family will receive friends on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
