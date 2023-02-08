Many students from Jackson County were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at several
universities for the fall semester. These students maintained at least a 3.5 grade point average in order to earn this honor.
University of Alabama at Birmingham — Dean’s list students include Ailihuti Alimujiany, Dutton; Arissa Mae Allison and Cassidy Shea Bryant, both from Scottsboro; and Diego Delany and Dalia DeJesus Nolasco Ortega, both from Woodville. Named to the president’s list were Campton S.Metz, Pisgah; Cheyenne Hardin, Johnwill Newcom, and Emma Christae McBride, all from Scottsboro; and Leigha Ashlyn Kirby, Section.
Troy State University — Kaylea McAllister from Section was named to the Provost’s list.
Oglethorpe University — Carley Bell from Scottsboro was named to the dean’s list.
University of Alabama — Dean’s lists students include Jackson L Smith, Langston; Lauren Ashlynd Peek, Pisgah; and Kennedy L. Allen, Lydia R. Cook, Rachel H. Deuber, Sydnee A. Durham, Mary M. Holder, Lucy P. Maples, Kailey M. Pagel, and Katelyn A. Sears, all from Scottsboro. Named to the president’s list were Joseph Edward Tucker, Estill Fork; Emma K. Anderson, Flat Rock; and Kiera Lynne Ivy, Sera J. Laney, Caitlin Danielle Lusk, Lauren E. Paradise, and Mason E. Sharp, all from Scottsboro.
Auburn University — Those students named to the dean’s list include Tanner C. Barclay, Section; Gretchen Marie Blevins, Stevenson; Javaris L. Branford, Scottsboro; Annalynn H. Buckner, Section; Chloe L. Buckner, Section; Audrey Grace Holland, Scottsboro; Annabelle M. Parrish, Scottsboro; Shane Michael Peek, Pisgah; Jenna F. Roberts, Pisgah; and Abigail Lynn Smith, Maegan E. Venable, Brett A. Williams, and Isabel Tatum Wynn, all from Scottsboro.
