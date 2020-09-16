Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Sam Kenimer
Kenimer was the head football coach at Pisgah High School for 14 total seasons and recording an 85-44-6 record. He coached the Eagles for two tenures, going 65-24-5 in his first tenure from 1961-70 and 20-19-1 in his second from 1978-81. Kenimer coached Pisgah to their first AHSAA state football playoff appearance in 1967 while his 1969 team posted an undefeated regular-season, going 9-0-1. Pisgah’s football stadium is named in his honor. Kenimer was also an assistant coach on the Pisgah’s 1964 and 1966 Class 3A basketball state championship teams, and he started the school’s baseball program in 1981 before serving as Pisgah High School principal from 1982-89. After retiring in Alabama, Kenimer went on to coach at Dade County High School in Trenton, Ga. he was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
Numbers
317
Scottsboro single-season rebound record set by Haley Nelson in 2006-07 season.
9
Jackson County Baseball Tournament titles won by North Jackson since 2006.
Dates
4.29.1986
The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team earned a berth in the Class 5A State Golf Tournament by winning the 5A District 7 Sectional Tournament at Goose Pond Colony. Coach Mike Benson’s team edged runner-up Guntersville by six strokes. Chris Croft and Brad Vines both shot an even-par 72 for Scottsboro while Bruce Starling shot a 76 and Brian Hastings and Drew Floyd both shot an 84. Scottsboro trailed by two strokes after its first two golfers’ scores were check-in, but the Wildcats took the lead when Vines checked in his score.
11.8.2008
The Section cross country team posted a sixth-place finish in the Class 1A-2A State Cross Country Championship race at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum. Section had two all-state runners (Top-15 finishes), as sophomore Robin Wynn finished eighth (22:09.07) while freshman Taylor Adams placed 14th (22:30.77). Samantha McCullough finished 45th (24:37.63) for Section while Brittany Fossett was 62nd (25.33.22), Jazzy Moore 74th (26:24.27), Sarah Wasylow 85th and Beth Christian 93rd (27:31.48). The meet was the final one at Section for head coach Gus Hembree, who started the Section cross country program in 2006 and went on to start the cross country program at Pisgah High School after being transferred to Pisgah from Macedonia Elementary School.
