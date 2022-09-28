Ace Weaver played a key role in helping the Woodville football team snap a 14-game losing streak in Week 4 with a win over Vina.
The junior made just as big an impact in Week 5 to Woodville start a winning streak with a 46-6 drubbing of Class 3A Brindlee Mountain.
Offensively, Weaver ran for 137 yards on 20 carries, caught a 37-yard pass, scored two two-point conversions and threw the first passing touchdown of his career, a 31-yarder. Defensively, Weaver shared the team-lead in tackles with six, including one for a loss, and forcing two fumbles.
For his efforts, Weaver has been named the Jackson County Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 5 of the high school football season were:
Sam Peek, Woodville — The junior ran for 134 yards on 22 carries, scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion and was 3-of-7 passing for 76 yards on offense while posting four tackles and a pass break-up on defense during the Panthers’ win over Brindlee Mountain.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 4 of 9 passes for 28 yards during the Wildcats’ 28-21 loss to Priceville.
Wil Sims, North Jackson — The senior recorded 14 tackles, including two for a loss and two quarterback sacks, and forced a fumble during the Chiefs’ 42-19 loss to South Pittsburg (Tenn.).
Jr. Walker, Section — The senior ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries on offense while recording six tackles on defense during the Lions’ loss to Westbrook Christian.
Jakob Kirby, Pisgah — The junior caught six passes for 91 yards on offense and had two tackles, an interception and a pass break up during the Eagles’ 34-7 loss to Sylvania.
Steve Williams, Woodville — The sophomore record 5.5 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass break-up with also recovering a fumble during the Panthers’ win over Brindlee Mountain.
JD Williams, Woodville — The eighth-grader ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries on offense while recording 3.5 tackles, including one for a loss and two quarterback sacks, and two pass break-ups on defense during the Panthers’ win over Brindlee Mountain.
Nick Jernigan, North Jackson — The junior ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and completed 8 of 17 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown on offense while recording two tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Chiefs’ loss to South Pittsburg (Tenn.).
Luke Terrell, Scottsboro — The junior recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble during the Wildcats’ loss to Priceville.
Eli Maynard, Woodville — The eighth-grader shared the team-lead in tackles with six and had two pass break-ups during the Panthers’ win over Brindlee Mountain.
Gabrel Jackson, Scottsboro — The junior recorded a team-high 10 tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Priceville.
CJ Smith, North Jackson — The senior returned an interception for a touchdown and finished with three tackles during the Chiefs’ loss to South Pittsburg.
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries during the Wildcats’ loss to Priceville.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore had six tackles and an interception on defense and caught two passes for 51 yards during the Eagles’ loss to Sylvania.
Rycard Rosas, Woodville — The sophomore rushed for 61 yards on five carries and caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown during the Panthers’ win over Brindlee Mountain.
JC Heikkinen, Scottsboro — The sophomore recorded nine tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Priceville.
Jaylan McCarver, Section — The senior recorded 13 tackles during the Lions’ loss to Westbrook Christian.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The senior recorded 10 tackles during the Eagles’ loss to Sylvania.
Hudson Tubbs, Scottsboro — The senior recorded nine tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Priceville.
