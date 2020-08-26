The North Jackson football team’s 2020 season-opener is a blast from the past for many football fans and former players in the Bridgeport, Hollywood and Stevenson communities.
The Chiefs open their season against out-of-state foe Whitwell (Tennessee), an old Sequatchie Valley rival of the schools that formed North Jackson High School.
“This is a huge deal,” said North Jackson head coach Chandler Tygard. “A lot of people are really fired up for this one.”
The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Whitwell High School.
It’s the first meeting between North Jackson and Whitwell, though Whitwell was a frequently played opponent of Bridgeport and Stevenson High Schools before the consolidated to form North Jackson High School in 1988. Whitwell played Stevenson 35 times and played Bridgeport 34 times, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The game is North Jackson’s first against an out-of-state opponent since playing McCallie (Tennessee) in 1996.
Whitwell won the 2018 Tennessee Class 1A state championship in 2018. After going 3-9 last season — the Tigers upset undefeated Monteray in the opening round of the TSSAA playoffs — Whitwell (0-1) lost its 2020 season opener to Bledsoe County (Tennessee) 40-7 last week.
Tygard said the Tigers have 15 seniors who played on Whitwell’s state championship team two years ago.
Whitwell, which Tygard said would be a large Class 2A or small 3A school by AHSAA classification standards, is under the direction of a new head, Jake Cabell, who played college football at Nebraska and legendary head coach Tom Osborne in the 1970s. The Tigers are running a version of the old Nebraska I-formation offense led by speedy running back Cole Burns and bruising fullback Jacob Whitaker, Tygard said.
“We had to do a scout team walk-through Monday (in practice) because of a lot of the scout team kids were like ‘what is this,’” Tygard said. “You don’t see (that offense) much anymore. We’ve got to be disciplined (defensively). Don’t look for the football because you’re not going to see it. Look at the right keys and that will lead you to the football.”
Despite falling 28-0 to last year’s Class 5A runner-up and 5A No. 2-ranked Pleasant Grove in last week’s jamboree, Tygard was pleased with how North Jackson’s defense battled in the scrimmage.
“(Pleasant Grove) was so impressive from a physical standpoint, they were massive, but our kids fought and kept playing hard and I was proud of our defense for that,” Tygard said. “Offensively we had some issues, first game stuff. But I thought our kids competed and played extremely hard. I was really proud of our kids for accepting that challenge. A lot of teams coming off a 2-8 season wouldn’t have accepted that challenge against a team like that, but our kids competed great.”
