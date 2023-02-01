On Jan. 21, a group of Scottsboro High School graduates gather at The Docks for a small reunion. The attendants mostly consist of alumni from the 1961 to 1965 classes. As more people spill into the room, hugs and laughs are shared with many small groups breaking out in different conversations, almost as if they’re back in school. The man who organized the event, Tom McNeill, moves between all of the groups, hugging and catching up with old friends he hasn’t been able to see in years.
Living in Houston, Texas, he has little opportunities to make it back to Scottsboro, though, one night late last year, he had the idea to organize a small class reunion.
“I had this brainstorm at the end of the year and just had a thought to do something for all the grads that graduated with me and whoever wanted to come and meet at The Docks restaurant in Scottsboro on the third Saturday night in January. Every year, 6 p.m., anybody that wants to come that went to Scottsboro, come.”
After being unable to sleep at night with his mind running through different ideas for this event, he got to planning, calling some close friends to see if they’d join this potential event and then making a reservation at The Docks. At first, he calls them and makes a reservation for four, then it grows to six, then eight, then upwards of 20. Luckily, the owner of the Docks knew McNeill well enough to just book him for 25. After the reservation, McNeill calls up Clyde Broadway to draw up a logo for the group he’s calling “The Dockers”, where the ultimate plan is to get a t-shirt together for future events. As the night goes on, McNeill gets emotional a couple of times, overwhelmed by seeing his plans come to fruition.
“It’s really heartening, I think I cried two or three times just because I couldn’t believe it and it became an event, it became an event that I couldn’t sleep over, that I kept waking up with ideas, who’s going to get this reward and why, we had people that were going to be here all the time and we have people that moved away,” McNeill said. “I moved away, I eventually moved over to Houston, Texas in 1983 and been there ever since. It’s a great place, I miss North Alabama but Houston is home now. Since my sister died, I don’t really have anybody over this way so it makes it a little bit more trying to come… That’s why I wanted to come, see the people I grew up with and then I have to move on and I’m OK with that now.”
After a good meal, drinks and laughs shared, the plans for next year are already set in stone. Same time, same place, third Saturday in January.
“It’s been a great time, a great blessing to know that everybody supported me, everybody wanted to come, everybody was excited and it turned out exactly that way, everybody had a blast and we’re going to do it again as long as we can and we’re going to be called the Scottsboro Dockers forever,” McNeill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.