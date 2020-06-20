A pair of Pisgah powerlifters and two from DeKalb County won national championships in their age and weight classifications last weekend.
A.J and Terry Gant of Pisgah and John and Justin Sims of Ider won titles during the 2020 Southern Powerlifting Federation National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The powerlifters train at Terry Gant’s home gym.
“I’m really proud of all these guys,” Terry Gant said. “They really work hard at it and are dedicated to it.”
A.J. Gant, Terry’s son who is a rising sophomore offensive/defensive lineman for the Pisgah High School football team and a thrower for Pisgah’s track and field team, won his third national championship by winning the 13-15-year-olds 242-pound Juniors Division title. His weight total lifted was 675 pounds after bench pressing 225 pounds and deadlifting 450 pounds.
John Sims won the 22-24-year-olds 259-pound Intermediate Division title with a lift total of 1,340 pounds despite weighing 243 pounds. He squatted 515 pounds, deadlifted 515 pounds and bench pressed 310 pounds.
Justin Sims won the 18-20-year-olds Juniors Division Super Heavyweight Division crown with a lift total of 1,675 after squatting 675 pounds, deadlifting 600 pounds and bench pressing 375 pounds.
Terry Gant won his seventh career national title by taking the top spot in the 51-54-year-olds Masters Super Heavyweight Division. He bench pressed 410 pounds, had a 475-pound push-pull total and a 450-pound drag shot.
All four powerlifters will compete in the Southern Powerlifting Federation’s World Championships in October.
