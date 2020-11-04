North Sand Mountain is ranked No. 6 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings of the season.
NSM (9-1) hosts Southeastern in the first round of the Class 2A Playoffs on Friday.
Here are the final ASWA rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
STATE RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (21);10-0;252
2. Hoover;9-1;187
3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;157
4. Theodore;9-1;148
5. Daphne;9-1;119
6. Auburn;8-1;113
7. Fairhope;8-2;69
8. Central-Phenix City;6-4;57
9. Austin;8-2;43
10. James Clemens;8-2;42
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Oxford (21);9-1;252
2. Mountain Brook;8-1;182
3. Pinson Valley;7-2;173
4. Opelika;7-2;144
5. Saraland;8-2;116
6. Clay-Chalkville;9-1;108
7. Spanish Fort;7-3;73
8. Athens;7-2;59
9. McGill-Toolen;7-2;50
10. Eufaula;8-2;17
Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Ramsay (15);9-0;234
2. St. Paul's (6);10-0;203
3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;159
4. Central-Clay Co.;9-1;147
5. Guntersville;9-0;132
6. Pike Road;10-0;99
7. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72
8. Alexandria;9-1;67
9. Demopolis;10-0;54
10. Fairview;9-1;24
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. American Chr. (20);10-0;249
2. Madison Aca. (1);9-0;190
3. Gordo;9-1;164
4. Mobile Chr.;8-1;125
5. Handley;7-1;113
6. Jacksonville;6-3;96
7. Madison Co.;8-2;61
8. Etowah;6-3;59
9. Bibb Co.;8-2;52
10. Good Hope;9-1;46
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Chr. (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (20);10-0;247
2. Piedmont (1);9-1;177
3. Ohatchee;9-1;172
4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;140
5. Montgomery Aca.;10-0;125
6. Flomaton;8-2;111
7. T.R. Miller;8-2;85
8. Thomasville;8-1;59
9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;49
10. East Lawrence;9-1;14
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (15);8-2;233
2. Lanett (5);8-2;201
3. Leroy (1);8-1;175
4. Spring Garden;9-1;131
5. Red Bay;8-1;125
6. North Sand Mountain;9-1;95
7. B.B. Comer;8-1;81
8. Abbeville;8-1;55
9. G.W. Long;8-1;46
10. Clarke Co.;7-2;41
Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Chr. (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (21);10-0;252
2. Linden;9-0;189
3. Maplesville;8-1;168
4. Sweet Water;6-2;142
5. Notasulga;7-1;122
6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;108
7. Berry;8-1;73
8. Winterboro;8-1;52
9. Valley Head;8-2;42
10. Pickens Co.;7-3;27
Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Glenwood (21);8-0;252
2. Escambia Aca.;8-1;189
3. Jackson Aca.;10-0;155
4. Bessemer Aca.;7-2;134
5. Patrician;8-1;129
6. Chambers Aca.;9-1;124
7. Pike Liberal Arts;7-2;73
8. Morgan Aca.;7-2;70
9. Crenshaw Chr.;7-3;35
10. Abbeville Chr.;8-2;32
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 2, Macon-East (7-4) 2.
