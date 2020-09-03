The Scottsboro football team’s first region game in Class 6A since 2015 comes against the defending state champion.
The Wildcats travel to take on No. 2-ranked Oxford Friday night at 7 p.m. for the Class 6A Region 7 opener for both teams.
It’s only the third meeting between the teams — the series is tied 1-all — and the first since 1960.
Oxford (1-1) opened the season with a 56-34 loss at defending Class 7A state champion Thompson in Week 0 before rallying from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat last season’s Class 5A state runner-up Pleasant Grove 29-28 in Week 1.
The Yellow Jackets feature several college football prospects, including four-star rated tight end Roc Taylor, a Tennessee commit, three-star rated quarterback Trey Higgins — a Mississippi State baseball commit — and three-star defensive back Delvon Fegans (star ratings according to Rivals.com).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro (0-1) opened its season with a 30-6 loss to visiting Madison Academy last Thursday.
Wildcat head coach Don Jacobs said the Wildcats went back to work this week to “get better” so they’ll be better this week and beyond.
“Would I have liked to have played better last week. Yes. But the other team has something to say about that, too. We’ve got to get better for this game and Game 3 and Game 4 and so on,” Jacobs said. “Last year we got beat 42-7 (in the season opener) and then we got on a run. What we’ve got to do is go compete for four quarters. We turned the ball over for a touchdown (against Madison Academy) and that kind of took the wind out of our sails. We talked about that (last) Friday. We’ve got to compete the whole time for four quarters as hard as you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.