In the spirit of Halloween, I’ve been thinking about how I’ve always been scared of the dark yet can’t help loving a good ghost story.
As a child I’d come home and watch the television show “Are you afraid of the dark?” There was one particular episode that frightened me so bad when a spirit came through the wall over a kid’s bed. That’s all I can remember about it, but I’ll never forget that night after watching it when all I could do was lay in the dark and envision a ghost coming through the wall above my head.
I’d get out of bed every few minutes and beg Mama to come lay down with me. “Go on. I’m watching Law & Order. I’ll be there after while,” she told me. I probably bugged her enough until she finally came on.
Even though I’ve always been scared of the dark, and of ghosts, I often wanted Mama to tell me a ghost story to get me to sleep. We’d lay there in the old iron bed and she would recall true ghost stories from her vault of family tales.
They were not terribly frightening, but they scared me enough. To this day I dare not sleep with my feet uncovered for fear that a ghost will grab my toes.
One story happened in either Moulton or Decatur, Mama can’t remember which. That’s where my MawMaw Bain came from before she moved to Sand Mountain.
Long ago, my great grandpa, James Reuben, was a sharecropper. Mama said the way it was back then was rich people who owned farms and big houses started to move into the towns. They would leave behind their homes and rent them out to sharecroppers. My great grandparents moved into a gorgeous two story home, but only had enough furniture for one room. So they set up their bed and dresser downstairs and started a fire in the fireplace where they cooked their dinner too.
There they were enjoying the hot fire on a cold and snowy night when someone knocked at the door. Tap tap tap.
Great Grandpa answered the door. No one was there and there were no footprints in the snow. Great Grandma, whose name was Melvina, would not stay another night in the house. But her two brothers, Billy and Reuben, scoffed at her fear and said they would stay the next night with Grandpa.
That night the three men were sitting around the fire, perhaps partaking in drinkable spirits, when suddenly they heard music coming from upstairs.
A beautiful woman appeared, as if in a cloud. She was dressed all in white and had white hair and as she descended the stairs Uncle Reuben offered to dance with her. But the dance was not to be, because she evaporated into thin air and the family never stayed in that house another night, though they did continue to sharecrop the land.
I always wish I knew more about this house and I wonder if it’s still there and what could have happened there to cause it to be haunted.
I guess a lot of people don’t believe in ghosts. Of course I do, but I sure hope I never do see one for myself.
