In the spirit of Halloween, I’ve been thinking about how I’ve always been scared of the dark yet can’t help loving a good ghost story.

As a child I’d come home and watch the television show “Are you afraid of the dark?” There was one particular episode that frightened me so bad when a spirit came through the wall over a kid’s bed. That’s all I can remember about it, but I’ll never forget that night after watching it when all I could do was lay in the dark and envision a ghost coming through the wall above my head.

