It is the Christmas season with the big day just a few days away. It would be wonderful if we could all celebrate the special day of Jesus’ birth by showing love for our fellow man.
But achieving peace on earth would take a miracle, because that is not the world that we live in.
There are too many troubling news stories detailing hatred that some have for others.
‘Georgia man with ties to white supremacist pleads guilty to racially motivated shooting.’
‘Washington man indicted for arson at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall.’
‘Milwaukee victims sought in relation to violent robberies of transgender victims.’
‘Two Hawaii men convicted for racially motivated attack on white man.’
‘Ohio man charged with assaulting Asian American student.’
‘Texas man pleads guilty to threatening New York rabbis.’
‘Marjorie Taylor Green says if she had organized Jan 6 attack, it would’ve been armed.’
It just seems there is more hate in the world than we have ever seen. I realize as you get older, you notice more because you have lived through and seen more than when you are young. But I’m convinced we have a hate problem in this country.
Last year hate crime reports surged to the highest level in twelve years. Hate crimes in major cities also rose during the first half of 2022. As a matter of fact, hate crimes have been on the rise for the past decade.
Blacks, Jews, sexual minorities and Latinos have been the most frequent targets of hate crimes.
I understand the protocol experts use to determine whether to classify a crime as a hate crime, but in my opinion, any crime committed against another human being is a hate crime. It should be considered that regardless of the motives of the suspect.
The University of Los Angeles in California recently launched a social impact project comprised of scholars that will study examples and try to understand hate in its many forms.
Many believe that rising political and economic tensions along with the residual effects of the recent global pandemic have led to an increase in expressions of hate.
One of the latest tactics used to incite hate happens to be politicians from both parties telling us we should hate our fellow neighbors because of their different political affiliations, their nationality, race, religion, or sexual preferences.
However, a recent academic study concluded that hateful rhetoric did not change attitudes, but rather emboldened others to express and act on pre-existing biases they had.
We should be in better control than that. We cannot allow ourselves to be manipulated into hating our fellow man. It’s just wrong to feel that way because of differing opinions.
It is also scary to realize that hate speech is becoming normal rhetoric for some people. So much so that they are now comfortable making threats and inciting violence against those who disagree with them. All of which is done in many public forums for maximum exposure. Social media makes it too easy for people to get their hateful message out.
Let’s face it. We have too much hate in the world, and it does not bode well for us or any future generations.
The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. described hate as an “unchecked cancer.” We are all aware that any cancer left untreated can result in the death of that person. Unchecked hate can lead to a cold heart.
If hate is allowed to grow like a cancer in our own heads, it can change who we are and how we see the world.
We should celebrate the differences between us as it makes us unique in our own way. We must find a way to settle our differences of opinions and our grievances toward one another without the use of violence.
Michael Jackson once sang about the “Man in the Mirror.” The lyrics were, “If you want to make the world a better place, then take a look at yourself and make the change.” Those words were never more relevant than they are in today’s world.
The Christmas season is here. As our thoughts turn to good food, family, and gifts, let’s remember that one of the best gifts you can give someone is a forgiving heart and kind spirit. Regardless of your differences.
We need more kindness, more compassion, more joy, and laughter.
The Bible talks about three important concepts-faith, hope and love. It goes on to say that the greatest of these is love.
So, in a world that we are only part of for a short time, we need to express more love and tolerance. These changes could lead to less violence and hatred.
It all begins with us. We have the power to change hearts and minds.
God bless and Merry Christmas!
