I suffered a lull in energy after Christmas, and I said it would be a miracle if I got down all of the Christmas decorations before Easter. When I said it I was halfway joking, but sure enough only two weeks before Easter there I was on the front porch taking down a little Christmas tree. ( I did manage to take down the wreaths earlier this year.)
I just couldn’t stand the cold ugliness of our front porch any longer. I made a spring wreath for the front door. I bought a throw pillow for the rocking chair, even though I swore I would never buy another porch pillow last year as a part of my failed efforts to become a minimalist. Then, me and the boy headed to Home Depot to pick out a few flowers and some new flower pots. I spent our life savings and loaded the front seat up with all of our new treasures.
We headed home where I cleaned off all the junk on our front porch, potted the plants in their new homes, placed the pillow in the rocking chair, swept all the dirt off the porch and then stood back and admired how much nicer and welcoming things did look.
I spent the rest of the day picking up sticks out of the yard, and I probably could have built a small home out of everything I gathered. Things were looking and feeling somewhat better.
The next day Michael went out in the yard and scooped up all of the hay from where I made the kids a maze last year in their play area — a pitiful little maze that was merely a rectangle. He picked up all of the kids toys and my old flower pots. He finally got around to taking the stock tank —which we tried to use as a swimming pool— and some old concrete pavers and a seed spreader and my tomato cages down to the barn.
Then he mowed the yard for the first time this spring. In doing this he got himself a little bit in the doghouse. He mowed down my three blueberry bushes, my three hydrangeas, my mint bed and all of my perennial flowers that were popping up in my garden from last summer. The damage to my black eyed Susans has yet to be determined.
Normally, I would have been pretty mad about all of this, but I forgot that our yard looks so nice when the grass is cut, and it isn’t littered with stuff.
I simply had to take in this new calm without bothering to cry over my lost plants. I knew it probably wouldn’t be long before things looked quite messy again, and as a matter of fact there is already a scooter and a few pairs of shoes junking up my front porch.
Now I just have to try and summon the energy to do a little spring cleaning inside the house. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to be hard to manifest any desire to clean in here. I bought some Mrs. Meyers lavender cleaner new sheet sets and a new comforter for the bed. I was hoping that would put me in the mood to freshen things up, but to be honest I’d much rather just curl up in the bed and watch reality television, eat my grilled peanut butter and orange marmalade sandwich with potato chips and drink chocolate milk all day.
The little devils on my shoulders seem to argue with one another saying, “The dishes ain’t going to wash themselves.” Then, “The tv ain’t going to watch itself either.” Ah well, it’s two weeks until Easter and I’ll manage to get it all done somehow.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
