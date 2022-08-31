Life has been pretty hectic the past few weeks. For months I’ve tried to put into words what it means and how it feels to be moving back home. Home, Limrock, Shiffman’s Cove, means so much to me that if I wrote the honest to God’s truth about how I feel, I’m afraid people would make fun of me. ( A few months ago I had to write a bio about myself and I asked Michael if he wanted to hear it. “Let me guess,” he said, “ Limrock, Limrock, Limrock.”)
For nine years I have belted out that famous John Denver tune. I’d turn into the little cove for a visit … “Country roads take me home to the place I belong…” Of course I can’t quite hit whatever that note is on the word “belong”, but I’d sing it anyway.
Finally, here I am. I’m back in Limrock.
A lot has changed since I’ve been gone. Sometimes it seemed like every time I rolled in, something else was different. It got to where every time I’d come home I’d feel almost angry.
Someone from somewhere else would move in, changing the landscape of my childhood. Chalk it up to jealousy, because they had the means to get here while it was too far out of my reach, but I immediately began to get mad at people I’d never even met. And chalk it up to pettiness, how sorry I felt for myself that they were here and I wasn’t.
Those people didn’t know how I used to fish in Tom’s pond. They didn’t know that Miss Zula gave out assorted flavors of Wrigley’s gum at Halloween. They didn’t know how the whole community used to congregate down in the cave whenever there was a tornado warning … probably wouldn’t know what to think if you asked them if they ever rented a movie from Pinky’s or bought breakfast at Peanut’s.
There were times when I thought maybe I might as well not even come back. I wondered if too much had changed, if too much was lost.
Now that I’m back, my bitterness towards the newcomers has sweetened. There are a lot of things I don’t know about this place too. Of course they can’t help it if they weren’t born here, and they can’t help it that so many of the people who made this place what it is to me are gone. And it’s my own fault for chasing the life of a starving artist instead of chasing a little money.
Anyway, the mountains have welcomed my soul back into their protection. I, my husband and my children are placed at their feet. And my roots are planted back here as firmly as they ever were before. The creek that gave me strength as a child runs through my backyard. It will not leave my bloodline so long as I have anything to say about it.
I will have a front porch swing just like my Mawmaw’s house. We will sit and we will drink sweet tea. I’ll never take familiar faces passing by for granted. We will talk about old times and good times. The kids will wade in the creek when they are not supposed to. They will climb the maple tree. I will lay down in the field and watch for pictures in the clouds on the coldest day of the year. I am home. I won’t leave again.
…”The radio reminds me of my home far away. Driving down he road, I get a feeling that I should’ve been home yesterday …”
