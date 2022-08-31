Life has been pretty hectic the past few weeks. For months I’ve tried to put into words what it means and how it feels to be moving back home. Home, Limrock, Shiffman’s Cove, means so much to me that if I wrote the honest to God’s truth about how I feel, I’m afraid people would make fun of me. ( A few months ago I had to write a bio about myself and I asked Michael if he wanted to hear it. “Let me guess,” he said, “ Limrock, Limrock, Limrock.”) 

For nine years I have belted out that famous John Denver tune. I’d turn into the little cove for a visit … “Country roads take me home to the place I belong…” Of course I can’t quite hit whatever that note is on the word “belong”, but I’d sing it anyway.

