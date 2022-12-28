I love to set goals. Before I retired, I made a list each day of things I wanted to accomplish so that I could check off each one as I completed it. I didn’t always achieve everything on the list, but it helped me stay focused. There was a great sense of pride knowing I had tried my best.
That sense of accomplishment if the list was completed was all the reward that I needed many days.
We all know that setting goals is important, but we don’t always realize just how relevant they can be.
Research shows there are many benefits to having a set of goals to work toward. It helps us reshape behavior and help sustain momentum.
The truth is some goals are achievable while others are not, and people often make life harder by setting impossible goals.
The ultimate goal setting day is almost here. New Year’s Day is right around the corner. But instead of labeling them goals, on this day most people just call them resolutions.
Making New Year’s resolutions in America is a tradition of sorts. Studies show that people aren’t great at sticking to them, with most dumping them within a month.
It’s never too early to start making changes. Aspiring for self-improvement is never a bad idea.
This year I decided to skip setting myself up for more miserable failures after making impossible demands of my weary self. Instead, I’m going to offer some suggestions for some other folks. Just a few who could clearly use some biased guidance for life-altering changes.
Disgraced football star and convicted felon OJ Simpson should give up the idea that anyone is interested in any opinion he may have now or in the future. He might also want to hide for a few days after Donald Trump reads the details from his latest interview. He claims that he and the Donald have the same taste in women and that the two, “loved going after models and would even be wingmen for each other.” I’m sure that has women all over the country regretting the night they hooked up with Beavis and Butthead.
Lamar Whitehead, the bishop of a small Brooklyn church needs to resolve to lead a quieter, less glamorous life in 2023. Whitehead, who was robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed church service went on the talk show circuit expressing the outrage and unfairness of losing millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry in the robbery. Last week he was reportedly arrested and charged with wire fraud and extortion for scamming a member of his congregation. Sometimes when you seek the limelight, you can become the target of another investigation without meaning to.
England’s Prince Harry needs to seek calmness in 2023 and just ‘let it go’ when dealing with his family drama. After airing their dirty laundry on Netflix, Harry and Meghan need to get on with their lives in California. But they probably should also not expect to receive an invitation to his Daddy’s coronation as King in May of next year. If you are going to take a shot at the King, you better not miss.
A Florida school teacher needs to vow to continue her education and learn how best to deal with students. The teacher reportedly interrupted several Muslim students while they were praying. She was caught on video accusing the students of “doing this magic”, then can be heard blowing a whistle to get their attention. She was fired after the video went viral. Religious beliefs are a sacred part of who we are in this country. We don’t all worship the same, but all should be shown the respect it deserves.
Former Vice-President Mike Pence needs to plan a little vacation and check into a reality hotel for a session. Pence claims Trump should not be charged with his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol because he was, “merely following poor advice from his legal team.” Pence really is living in Never Never Land if he believes Donald Trump ever took advice from anyone.
Arizona’s defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake needs to take up hiking and clear her head. She claims the election was stolen from her (Oh Lord, here we go again) and wants election officials in Maricopa County to either declare her the winner or have a do-over. Lake claims the officials have built a house of cards and boasts, “we’re gonna burn it to the ground.” Lake needs to know if you play with fire, you can get burned or arrested.
Regardless of whether we vow to make changes in our life or not, self-reflection is always a good thing.
The new year stands before us. I say, bring it on!
Happy New Year!
