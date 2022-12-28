I love to set goals. Before I retired, I made a list each day of things I wanted to accomplish so that I could check off each one as I completed it. I didn’t always achieve everything on the list, but it helped me stay focused. There was a great sense of pride knowing I had tried my best.

That sense of accomplishment if the list was completed was all the reward that I needed many days.

