It was around this time two years ago that most of the floors were being ripped out of our house so the rotten foundation could be repaired. Half of that experience was a fiasco that might as well have been thousands of dollars flushed down the drain, and I sure don’t like to think about it too often.
Little sister was still brand new, and the boy was still just three years old. We got to stay back home in Limrock during the construction and it was good to be back home. I guess I was in the car more than usual going back and forth, and I kept hearing about something called the coronavirus over in China. It was on NPR all the time, but Ebola had been too in the years before. I didn’t realize then how things were about to change.
In the weeks that followed we moved back in to our house. One day I filled out some paper work so the boy could go to mothers day out and we were excited about it. The next day I decided I’d have to wait to turn it in because we weren’t going to leave our house for two weeks. I stocked up on groceries that night. It felt like stocking up for a power outage during a snow storm or something. I couldn’t have said for sure, but certainly thought it was something that would soon pass.
2020 was a weird year to say the least. We barely saw anyone and when we did it was in the yard and we all wore masks. I hated everyone that wasn’t following the rules or being as strict as I was.
I said in an earlier column that 2021 had gone by really fast. But then Michael and I watched a documentary about everything that had happened during it. I said more than once that I thought such and such that they were talking about had happened years ago. It was only last year? I change my statement. 2021 was a very long year.
I hoped maybe things would change. But now it seems that COVID is just something we are going to have to live with. That annoys me. Maybe I am too careful about things, but COVID is still scary to me. You know how sometimes a tornado will blow one house off the face of the earth and leave the car right in the yard where it was sitting? That’s how I look at COVID, and you just can’t really say for sure who is going be the car and who is going to be the house in the situation.
I envy all the people who have just gone about their lives and returned to business as usual. But the biggest crowd I’m willing to face right now is senior day at Kimball Goodwill. And the old ball and chain is still tagging along. I don’t mean Michael. He doesn’t go to thrift stores. But I guess that’s as good a term as any to assign my face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.