I’ve lost track of which stage of grief I’m at when it comes to losing my old way of life. At any rate, I definitely am not feeling accepting of the situation anymore.
The coronavirus keeps getting worse and worse and I am just so tired of staying at home all of the time and away from my family that I could vomit.
I don’t mind admitting I’m getting a little edgy.
So I decided for the sake of my nerves last Saturday that I was going to the thrift store. I decided to wait until an hour before it closed, and I’d just run in while no one else was there and look around and I’d feel better.
But as it turns out what I thought was an hour before it closed was actually when it closed so that didn’t work out. I decided then that I’d just run in a farm supply store and see how much they charge for stock tanks, because I want to make a pool out of one for the kids. So I went in and not a soul in there was wearing a mask but me, so of course I felt paranoid and weird.
Fifty bucks later I walked out with a sack full of John Deere clothes for the boy, but I forgot all about the stock tanks. And I didn’t feel one bit better about life.
Nothing feels the same anymore. It’s like life is just a little bit on hold. And anyone can tell by the way I talk about the wild animals in my back yard like they are my lifelong friends that I’m kinda losing it over here.
If you want to know the truth, I find myself feeling resentful towards people who are not taking this seriously.
I have to admit that I myself have gone two places without wearing a mask, and I’m not proud of it. One was the dentist office, because I didn’t see the point for obvious reasons.
And the other was the vet’s office for my poor wormy cat. And the reason I didn’t wear one in the vet’s office was stupid. No one else was. And it was just one of those days when I couldn’t deal with feeling like people were looking at me like I was weird — even if they wouldn’t have I still would have felt that way because that’s the way I feel when I’m wearing a mask and no one else is.
The thing is, I think it’d be a lot easier on everyone if everyone just wore a mask. It’s not going to hurt a thing, but it might save lives and reduce your risk of getting sick.
There are places out there where life has returned to normal because people made great sacrifices in order to get it that way.
Here in Alabama, and I guess throughout the United States, I feel like we got bored with the whole thing pretty soon after it started and decided we were going to do what we wanted, public health be damned.
I guess what I’m trying to say here is, I’d like for life to eventually go back to what it was before. I feel like everyone should have gotten the memo by now that there is a terrible virus going around and it helps slow the spread if everyone wears a mask and social distances.
That means not hanging out with people who don’t live inside your house and if you have to be around them staying six feet away.
The CDC showed up in Alabama this week to help our state figure out how to better respond to what’s going on. I hope someone figures out soon that even though this is the land of the free, we can’t really expect people to take personal responsibility.
Since a big social holiday is coming up this weekend I’m here to give you another copy of that memo: practice social distancing and wear your masks.
These are not difficult things.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
