When I start to see Tom Thumb gas stations pop up every few miles, I know we’re getting close. I’m sitting in the passenger seat, and I think back to the first time I was old enough to remember going to the beach. Mama and me made a big deal out of those Tom Thumb stores. There’s an old picture of me and my cousin standing in front of one, and I bought a souvenir plastic cup with a picture of the little Tom Thumb man on it. Maybe it’s redneck to make such a fuss over a gas station.
The boy started asking if we were there yet in Fort Payne. It was a long way yet to the Tom Thumb stores and even longer to the hotel where we were meeting Michael’s family for a four day vacation. “Five more hours, buddy … Four more … just two and a half ... Thirty minutes away … We made it!”
As a kid, I’d roll the windows down long before we got to the beach. I could always smell the salt water from miles and miles away.
We get to the hotel room and change into swimsuits. The kids rush out to the balcony, where we have a mesmerizing view. I get nauseated. They are too close to the rail. What if the balcony falls off the hotel.
We go to the beach. The water isn’t blue, It doesn’t look much different than the Tennessee River and it smells. Little sister cries. “Scares me,” she says in a way so cute I can’t describe it to you. The boy doesn’t mind the smell. He wants to rush into the water. I tell him to get back on the sand. I tell him I’m nervous. I’m not interested in having the gulf swallow up my boy. I’m tired and a little homesick.
I think back to the first night of a vacation when I was little. I cried. I told Mama and Daddy I was ready to go home. I missed my brother. I’ve been homesick on the first night of vacation ever since.
It’s the next morning and I find myself awake at 5 a.m. We are meeting Michael’s family for breakfast at 8. I’ll open the patio door so the kids can wake up to the magical sound of the ocean. There’s a tractor down the beach, but I let the boy sleep because I know he is tired. Breakfast comes before I get around to taking a walk on the beach. The water is murky yet, so we hang out in the pool. We order lunch and I sip on a strawberry daiquiri, without the alcohol. We spend the evening at Walmart and Wendys. Then me and the boy head down to the pool for a nighttime swim with my niece and a talk with my mother-in-law.
It’s a late night, but the pool is there waiting the next morning. The boy kicks and splashes everywhere. Little sister is fearless in the water. Lunchtime has arrived and my in-laws treat me to overpriced Pizza Hut and I order another virgin daiquiri and sip on it like I’m somebody — this time Pina colada flavored. A person could get used to this, I think … eating lunch poolside with the family everyday in the warm Florida sun.
We spend hours on the beach. The water still smells a little putrid, but I find my groove and I forget my fears about the ocean gobbling up my babies. I boogie board. I catch a few good waves … good enough that the sand scrapes my knees as I land back on the beach. AG and I swim through the green and out to the clear blue water where little schools of fish dance around us. The boy, always working, builds a road in the sand.
We choose Outback for dinner. The kids fall asleep, so we order takeout. We find a picnic table. The steaks are microwaved. I pick the center out of mine and eat a soggy onion bloom. Might as well have flushed that money down the toilet, I think.
Back at the hotel the boy and I take a stroll down the beach. Every color of the rainbow we see out there in that sunset. He hurts his leg and I carry him on my back a half a mile back to the hotel. We have to go in because there will be a fireworks show shortly … the best fireworks I’ve ever seen.
The boy cries. He wants to go crab hunting. Little sister is content to watch the TD, as she calls it. The boy though, doesn’t want to leave tomorrow.
I think back to the last night of vacation all those years ago. The days between it and the first night when I was homesick. In those days I grew to love the sand and the ocean and the seashells. I didn’t want to go home back then. I just wanted one more day.
The boy, his teary eyes so familiar looking, says he only wants one more day at the beach. I hug him, and tell him I know exactly how he feels.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
