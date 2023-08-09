I never make any bones about disliking this time of year. It’s too hot and the humidity smothers me. Even when it’s not raining, it seems like the grass stays wet all day long. Usually if the mosquitoes and chiggers don’t kill you, the ticks and fleas will.
But this year it isn’t the ticks, the fleas, the mosquitoes or the chiggers … though I have had bites from all except fleas. I maintain that the two or three days of cold we got over winter must have killed them off pretty good.
What is killing me this year, well I just don’t know.
It all started in Woodville. It was the last day of the summer reading program and the kids had the best time playing on inflatable water slides for most of the day. I stood in the grass watching them all day, and during this time I sustained some type of bug bites on my lower legs.
These bites lasted and lasted and lasted. And itched intensely. No matter how much I told myself to stop scratching, because we all know that only makes things worse, sometimes I’d get to digging my nails in just like a dog trying to fling a flea from out behind his ear.
Then, as the grass grew taller in my own back yard, I began to get more of these bites every time I went outside, as I am prone to wear flip flops during this time of year. No amount of dollar store itch cream would cure these pesky bites. And I have scratched them all to the point of bleeding and scarring.
According to the internet, these are, despite my disbelief, chigger bites. But I don’t think chiggers have ever bitten the bottom of my legs before. Unfortunately, they are typically the type of evildoers that will cling into the nooks of your socks or, I’m sorry to say, will climb plumb up to your drawers. And for me they always leave huge swelled up welts. I used to color them with fingernail polish because somebody told me that would smother them to death. Later someone else said that wasn’t true. Who knows what to believe anymore.
After doing a little more research, I have learned that there are 3,000 different species of chiggers. I guess the good news is that only about 15 of those bite humans. Of course, it doesn’t feel like good news since I’ve always thought there was only one type of chigger. I guess you learn something new every day.
All I know is I’m scared to go into the back yard without winter boots on now.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
