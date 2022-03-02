We always had a lot of dogs when I was growing up. Some mornings I would just wake up and there would be a new puppy. It was a pretty nice way to grow up. There were bird dogs and coon hounds and yard dogs.
There was Lightning, Bell, Ralph, Bandit, Checkers, Billy, Beethoven, Elvis, Bella, Buck, Dutchie, Jeff, Amos, Millie, Spike, Daisy and probably others that I cannot remember at the moment.
When we moved home I was determined that I would have dogs once more. I’d never been without them. A life without dogs was not one worth living. So I brought two little bird dogs here. Ling Ling and Mosby. I soon learned that hunting dogs would not easily become porch dogs.
They moved next door to my in-law’s house of their own accord. They’d come over when we were outside, but they also roamed all over the world.
They weren’t my dogs anymore, and I still wanted a dog. So I brought my dog Bubba home with me. Bubba was the best dog that I’ve ever had. He’s the only dog I ever felt loved me better than everyone else. He would give hugs. He was big for a bird dog and I just loved him so much.
I brought him here since he was retired from hunting. I thought he would stay here with me since he never seemed to care much for other dogs, but I’ll be danged if he didn’t take to staying next door in the garage as well.
One day I went outside and noticed he was laying there on the ground looking a little sad. When I looked for him later I couldn’t find him. I drove up and down the road looking everywhere, but I never saw him again.
My best dog and one of my best friends was gone. I don’t know what happened to him, but I don’t really like to talk about.
I just wish I had never brought him here, and really have no desire to have a dog anymore. We have six cats and that’s enough to keep me on my toes. But there are already so many things I experienced in my own childhood that I feel like my kids are missing out on, so when my brother’s dog had a batch of puppies I decided we should get one.
I’ve really dreaded the time coming when it was old enough to come home, but this weekend we found ourself at that time anyway.
He has to be a house dog, since I know that the outcome would not be good if he was left outside. I’ve never had a house dog before and don’t really want one. But so far he has been pretty easy to handle.
The kids love to chase him around and pet him and I’m sure as he gets older that fun will grow more and more. His name is Finley, and he has only had a few accidents in the house. Having a new dog is a bit like having a newborn. Instead of having to feed it in the night, I have to get up and take him to use the bathroom.
But maybe he will grow out of that soon. At least he is very good at night and doesn’t make a fuss, as long as we let him sleep in the bed after his first potty break.
It seems he will be a great friend to us all. Except, I have to tell you, the cats don’t seem to like him very much.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
