As Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill is the state’s chief election official overseeing the process of voting.
Back in April of this year, John Merrill was confronted with allegations of an extramarital affair.
Even though the same allegations were made against him in 2015, Merrill escaped with his political future by reportedly saying the woman was a “stalker” who jumped on him and took his clothes off. Yeah, right.
When the same allegation was made again, John did what most cheating politicians do, he lied.
Even though he initially refuted the reports of an affair, Merrill eventually admitted he had “an inappropriate relationship” with a 44-year-old woman.
Since the woman had provided a taped conversation in which the two discussed having sexual relations, there really was no wiggling out of it.
After finally coming clean about his indiscretion, Merrill said he would not be running for Richard Shelby’s senate seat or seeking any other elected position in 2022.
Thank goodness for that because we did not want to be subjected to the playing of that 17-minute call where they discuss their various sex acts in an ad by a political rival.
Merrill claimed he would instead focus on “becoming the man he should have been before.”
Some believed he had made his bed and should lie in it while Gov. Kay Ivey said Merrill made “poor decisions and bad choices.”
It is admirable that Merrill intends to work on self-improvement for his family’s sake, but he might still need a little help choosing friends and making good choices.
For example, one of his most recent personal decisions came back to bite him in the backside.
No, that is not a reference to another illicit affair. I am referring to his choice to invite the now infamous My Pillow executive, Mike Lindell to visit Alabama.
According to Wikipedia, Mike Lindell is an American businessman, conservative political activist and conspiracy theorist. He is the founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., a pillow, bedding and slipper manufacturing company.
He is also an opportunist who jumps in to take advantage of situations.
During the early days of the pandemic, Lindell promoted the toxic plant extract Oleandrin, as a cure for COVID-19, even though there is no scientific evidence it is safe or effective. There is, however, evidence the plant is poisonous at low doses.
Some have labeled him a “nut job” because of his conspiracy claims.
After Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020, Lindell reportedly played a significant role in supporting and financing Trump’s claims the election was “stolen.”
He falsely promoted a theory that two voting machine companies conspired with foreign powers to rig the machines to steal the election. Both companies have filed lawsuits against him.
He has been banned from Twitter for perpetuating the unfounded claim that Trump won the 2020 election.
Lindell threw out the wild prediction that Trump would be reinstated as president on August 13 of this year. Even though there is no Constitutional provision for such an act, that did not stop him from making the claim.
He held a three-day cybersecurity symposium where he promised to present “irrefutable evidence” of election fraud but produced none. His own cybersecurity expert said his so-called evidence was a “pile of nothing” and found no proof of such claims.
All of that did not seem to matter to Merrill because he thought it was a great idea to invite pillow guy to Alabama, where the elections are secure and trustworthy.
Merrill said he met Lindell when they both attended Trump’s rally in Cullman, Alabama.
They had their photo taken and Merrill said he wanted to address some misrepresentations that Lindell had been making about voting in Alabama.
Lindell had apparently claimed that Alabama used Dominion machines which were connected to the internet and could be hacked.
Merrill informed him that Alabama did not use Dominion machines and that no voting machines are connected to the internet.
After their discussion, Merrill assumed things were settled and invited Lindell to visit him in Montgomery. Lindell came and Merrill thought the visit went well. He was wrong.
Not to be contradicted by any relevant facts, Lindell made and posted a video claiming nearly 100,000 votes had been “flipped” in the Alabama 2020 election.
Poor John. He is once again regretting his choice of friends.
Clearly frustrated with Lindell, Merrill made a statement that some of us have been waiting to hear from a Republican elected official since November 2020.
Merrill said, “It is one thing that we can show you about what happened. And if you don’t believe it, then there is something wrong with you.”
The words may have come from a cheating mouth, but they are still sweet!
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
